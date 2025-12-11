They Want Your Mind, Not Your Body | David Icke
I can scarcely overstate the importance of this message, in my view.
Very few are saying it in this uncompromising and fearless way.
Today I speak with David Icke, a man banned from over 30 countries and censored across major platforms — yet still reaching millions.
Whether you believe him or not, his ideas force you to rethink everything you assume about reality.
In this intense and wide-ranging conversation, we dive into:
• The force he believes manipulates governments, media, and global systems
• Why human perception is the real battlefield
• The simulation hypothesis & multi-dimensional reality
• Fear, control, and the emotional energy shaping our world
• Ancient knowledge, hidden agendas, and the nature of the “matrix”
• What he believes happens after death — and why consciousness cannot die
This episode is not for the faint-hearted.
It’s for those who question, who think, and who refuse to accept the world at face value.
THE HUMAN ANTENNA
I contributed to this film by Christianne van Wijk with my views on transhumanism and the way out of this nefarious agenda.
