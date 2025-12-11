I can scarcely overstate the importance of this message, in my view.

Very few are saying it in this uncompromising and fearless way.

Today I speak with David Icke, a man banned from over 30 countries and censored across major platforms — yet still reaching millions.



Whether you believe him or not, his ideas force you to rethink everything you assume about reality.



In this intense and wide-ranging conversation, we dive into:

• The force he believes manipulates governments, media, and global systems

• Why human perception is the real battlefield

• The simulation hypothesis & multi-dimensional reality

• Fear, control, and the emotional energy shaping our world

• Ancient knowledge, hidden agendas, and the nature of the “matrix”

• What he believes happens after death — and why consciousness cannot die



This episode is not for the faint-hearted.

It’s for those who question, who think, and who refuse to accept the world at face value.





THE HUMAN ANTENNA

I contributed to this film by Christianne van Wijk with my views on transhumanism and the way out of this nefarious agenda.



FREE to watch on https://www.HumanAntennaFilm.com or if you’re a member of Ickonic, on https://www.ickonic.com

