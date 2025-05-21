Before his death, Dr. Rashid A. Buttar warned of a chilling scenario:
🗣️ A hydrogel-based “payload” in COVID vaccines…
🗣️ A 5G or 6G frequency burst to activate it…
🗣️ A Marburg-style hemorrhagic outbreak unleashed — silently, suddenly.
🔥 HE CALLED IT A “WEAPONIZED FREQUENCY EVENT” 🔥
📢 What he claimed:
⚠️ Nanotech in the body.
⚠️ Viral codes dormant until triggered.
⚠️ Mass casualties under the guise of coincidence.
💥 He said it wouldn’t need war.
💥 Just a signal… and silence.
🚨 THESE CLAIMS REMAIN UNVERIFIED — BUT THE FEAR IS SPREADING.
Whether prophecy or paranoia, one thing is clear:
The world is more connected — and more vulnerable — than ever before.
THE DEAGLE REPORT. THE VACCINES. THE 5G/6G SWITCH ON.
This might just be the most terrifying possibility of our time...
→ What if it’s ALL connected?
THE DEAGLE REPORT — THE SILENT WARNING NOBODY WAS SUPPOSED TO SEE.
Published by Deagel.com — a military-linked intelligence source tied to the US Department of Defense, the CIA, and NATO suppliers.
This wasn’t a random blog. This was a site used by defense insiders.
And what did they predict?
→ By 2025, entire Western nations would be emptied of their people.
→ The USA — population drop from 327 million to 100 million. → The UK — down from 66 million to 15 million. → Canada — cut in half. → Australia — wiped out. → Germany, France, Spain — GUTTED.
Not by war. Not by plague. Not by famine.
But by something else.
Something silent.
Something planned.
WHAT DID DEAGLE KNOW?
Deagel claimed the cause would be economic collapse — triggered by systemic failures.
But what would kill 200 million Americans in 4 years?
Or wipe out 75% of Europe?
Something targeted.
Something global.
AND THEN IT BEGAN.
→ 2020: The mRNA vaccine rollout — rushed, experimental, forced.
→ 2021-2024: Graphene Oxide exposed inside vaccine vials — as identified by multiple doctors, including Dr. Geinel Rodriguez — a substance highly sensitive to electromagnetic fields.
→ 2021-2025: Global 5G/6G tower buildout — in every city, every neighbourhood, every school, every hospital — even rural areas.
WHY THE DESPERATION?
WHY THE SPEED?
WHY THE COORDINATION?
HERE’S THE UNTHINKABLE POSSIBILITY:
→ What if the vaccines were Step 1?
→ What if the towers were Step 2?
→ And what if Step 3 is The Event — The Switch On.
A future moment where:
💥 Every tower goes fully live. 💥 A specific frequency is activated. 💥 Graphene Oxide inside human bodies reacts. 💥 The perfect silent weapon is unleashed.
WHAT WOULD THE EFFECTS BE?
→ Blood thickening instantly. → Brain waves disrupted. → Organs overheating. → Cells inflamed. → Sudden heart failure. → Neurological shutdown. → Unexplained deaths on a global scale.
A mass cull — without firing a single bullet.
THE TIMING LINES UP.
→ Deagle’s date? 2025.
→ The 5G/6G global grid? Nearly complete.
→ WHO Pandemic Treaty? Ready to seize full power.
→ Global Central Bank Digital Currencies? On standby.
→ Governments militarising speech? Already happening.
This isn’t conspiracy anymore.
This looks like coordination.
THE FINAL QUESTION.
Was The Deagle Report:
→ A Warning?
or...
→ A Blueprint?
THE CLOCK IS TICKING.
Ask yourself:
→ Why force vaccines that didn’t stop transmission?
→ Why hide graphene oxide inside them?
→ Why rush the 5G/6G grid like there’s no tomorrow?
→ Why does everything point to 2025?
📢 PREPARE ACCORDINGLY.
Stock up. Stay alert. Stay healthy. Stay unvaccinated. Stay off-grid when necessary.
Because if The Event is real…
💥 THEY WON’T WARN YOU.
💥 THEY WON’T ANNOUNCE IT.
💥 IT WILL JUST HAPPEN.
