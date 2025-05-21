Before his death, Dr. Rashid A. Buttar warned of a chilling scenario:

🗣️ A hydrogel-based “payload” in COVID vaccines…

🗣️ A 5G or 6G frequency burst to activate it…

🗣️ A Marburg-style hemorrhagic outbreak unleashed — silently, suddenly.

🔥 HE CALLED IT A “WEAPONIZED FREQUENCY EVENT” 🔥

📢 What he claimed:

⚠️ Nanotech in the body.

⚠️ Viral codes dormant until triggered.

⚠️ Mass casualties under the guise of coincidence.

💥 He said it wouldn’t need war.

💥 Just a signal… and silence.

🚨 THESE CLAIMS REMAIN UNVERIFIED — BUT THE FEAR IS SPREADING.

Whether prophecy or paranoia, one thing is clear:

The world is more connected — and more vulnerable — than ever before.

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1925084141801832698?t=NZL3KR5rDlO5QkNHJg5ErQ&s=09

THE DEAGLE REPORT. THE VACCINES. THE 5G/6G SWITCH ON.

This might just be the most terrifying possibility of our time...

→ What if it’s ALL connected?

Published by Deagel.com — a military-linked intelligence source tied to the US Department of Defense, the CIA, and NATO suppliers.

This wasn’t a random blog. This was a site used by defense insiders.

And what did they predict?

→ By 2025, entire Western nations would be emptied of their people.

→ The USA — population drop from 327 million to 100 million. → The UK — down from 66 million to 15 million. → Canada — cut in half. → Australia — wiped out. → Germany, France, Spain — GUTTED.

Not by war. Not by plague. Not by famine.

But by something else.

Something silent.

Something planned.

WHAT DID DEAGLE KNOW?

Deagel claimed the cause would be economic collapse — triggered by systemic failures.

But what would kill 200 million Americans in 4 years?

Or wipe out 75% of Europe?

Something targeted.

Something global.

AND THEN IT BEGAN.

→ 2020: The mRNA vaccine rollout — rushed, experimental, forced.

→ 2021-2024: Graphene Oxide exposed inside vaccine vials — as identified by multiple doctors, including Dr. Geinel Rodriguez — a substance highly sensitive to electromagnetic fields.

→ 2021-2025: Global 5G/6G tower buildout — in every city, every neighbourhood, every school, every hospital — even rural areas.

WHY THE DESPERATION?

WHY THE SPEED?

WHY THE COORDINATION?

HERE’S THE UNTHINKABLE POSSIBILITY:

→ What if the vaccines were Step 1?

→ What if the towers were Step 2?

→ And what if Step 3 is The Event — The Switch On.

A future moment where:

💥 Every tower goes fully live. 💥 A specific frequency is activated. 💥 Graphene Oxide inside human bodies reacts. 💥 The perfect silent weapon is unleashed.

WHAT WOULD THE EFFECTS BE?

→ Blood thickening instantly. → Brain waves disrupted. → Organs overheating. → Cells inflamed. → Sudden heart failure. → Neurological shutdown. → Unexplained deaths on a global scale.

A mass cull — without firing a single bullet.

THE TIMING LINES UP.

→ Deagle’s date? 2025.

→ The 5G/6G global grid? Nearly complete.

→ WHO Pandemic Treaty? Ready to seize full power.

→ Global Central Bank Digital Currencies? On standby.

→ Governments militarising speech? Already happening.

This isn’t conspiracy anymore.

This looks like coordination.

THE FINAL QUESTION.

Was The Deagle Report:

→ A Warning?

or...

→ A Blueprint?

THE CLOCK IS TICKING.

Ask yourself:

→ Why force vaccines that didn’t stop transmission?

→ Why hide graphene oxide inside them?

→ Why rush the 5G/6G grid like there’s no tomorrow?

→ Why does everything point to 2025?

📢 PREPARE ACCORDINGLY.

Stock up. Stay alert. Stay healthy. Stay unvaccinated. Stay off-grid when necessary.

Because if The Event is real…

💥 THEY WON’T WARN YOU.

💥 THEY WON’T ANNOUNCE IT.

💥 IT WILL JUST HAPPEN.

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1910980807721623749?t=COxWmaDmfXCZQmaVeeKOgQ&s=09