They just admitted Australia is entering its worst decade in a centuryRobin WestenraSep 29, 2026422ShareThere's no one in NZ with any reach to bring this sense of reality.422Share
I would confer with you Robin. I saw this happening in the early to mid 2000's In Australia. The divide between the have's and have nots has widened and the middle class has all but gone. Wonder who in NZ would be courageous enough to do a similar analysis (or should I say have the critical economic intellect to do so). Planned I suspect - growth, growth, growth agenda for the wealthy and the middle to lower classes easier to control when struggle is perceived.
One might assume the ruling elites in NZ really ARE this short sighted. Even fools here do have planning departments. We saw thise in the American empire when missle shortages accurately predicted and base damage assesments were leaked. Being rather cynical I would say the NZ kleptocrats are VERY aware but they need to cull the goy cattle a bit. The wealthy folks in the bunkers thank you serfs for your sacrifice...