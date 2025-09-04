St John says its had its busiest winter on record, with respiratory-related emergencies soaring.

This comes as data shows community illnesses are being reported at a high level for this time of year.

“Most winters, you expect to get at least one sickness go through the family,” Wellington mum of four Fay Ingrey recently told Stuff.

“However, this year has literally been a cycle where every four to six weeks one person will get sick and we'll all come down with it.”

And this tracks, with St John saying this was it’s busiest winter on record, with July and August marking the heaviest months for callouts in the service’s history.

It had over 50,000 ambulance incidents in August alone, the highest number ever recorded in a single month.

“Winter always brings additional pressures, but this year we’ve seen unprecedented demand,” Acting DCE Ambulance Operations Rosanne Shaw said.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360811298/st-john-has-busiest-winter-record