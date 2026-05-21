The teachings of Anastasia in the Ringing Cedars series continue to provoke deep questions about humanity, consciousness, catastrophe cycles, and mankind’s relationship with the Earth itself. In this episode, we explore one of the most controversial and fascinating claims from the books: that a global catastrophe was once delayed through humanity’s direct connection with the Earth.



We also explore Anastasia’s teachings on purity of thought, collective consciousness, healing, the hidden power of plants, and why modern civilization may be moving further away from the very knowledge needed to prevent collapse.



📚 The Ringing Cedars books are currently difficult to find in English, but copies are still available here: https://ringingcedarsbooks.com/