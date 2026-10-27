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Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)'s avatar
Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)
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With all due respect towards these authors - but I can only repeat myself:

It’s all already outlined in the ancient Vedic scripts - since (very) long.

Explaining scientifically (ok, fair, in a somewhat „flourish“ terminology) how this (virtual) reality is set up and working, and how physics and metaphysics work together - since the beginning of times ‘til their ending.

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