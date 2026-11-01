Every few years they come back and try to regulate natural medicines.

Labour and the Greens passed the Therapeutic Goods Act which would have seen everything, right down to the turmeric you use in your curries redefined as medicines and have the same regulation as, say, chemotherapy, and put the cost on an industry that has not contributed to any harm to the public.

This would have made natural medicines less available, more restricted, more expensive at the same time as having none of the support from government, in particular, Medsafe, which subsidises some very dangerous and toxic medicines.

In short, the government of New Zealand, like every government is beholden to Big Pharma and using our hard-earned tax dollars to subsidise a massively profitable and powerful industry.

One way in which they hope to make their desired changes in a post-democratic system that pretends (just like communist regimes did) to adhere to democratic principles.

For instance, the Therapeutic Goods Act was passed without a single word from the mass media, ensuring that the larger mass of people were totally oblivious.

Luckily, it never came into effect and sufficient numbers of people objected so that the coalition government, voted in in 2023

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/therapeutic-products-act-repeal-bill-passed

That too, happened without any media attention.

You had to be reading official government statements.

Now, they are at it again and, totally unannounced, the Deep State is putting forward a “discussion document” that people had two weeks to respond to when it was put out.

Now, we have 36 hours to respond.

Here is confirmation from AI:

The Ministry of Health quietly launched a public consultation on proposals for a new standalone Natural Health Products Regulatory System on October 6, 2026. While this consultation occurs just weeks ahead of the 2026 New Zealand General Election—and following the coalition government’s earlier repeal of the controversial Therapeutic Products Act 2023—the New Zealand mainstream mass media has provided virtually no coverage of these active, pre-election discussions. [1, 2, 3, 4] Instead, information regarding the new regulatory regime remains largely confined to official government notices and industry or grassroots community spaces. [1, 2]

To give an indication, I have a pretty good finger on the pulse but I have only just heard about this.

I suggest you listen to Katie Ashby-Koppens talking to RCR’s Paul Brennan about this.

Renewed Regulation Push for Natural Health Products

https://rcr.media/episodes/legal-hub-with-katie-ashby-koppens-renewed-regulation-push-for-natural-health-products/

Thank God for VFF and RCR radio, I say!

We still have all the trappings of democracy in this country.

However, if you do not exercise those rights you still have there is no doubt you will lose them.

I know people are fatigued by everything that is thrown at them and distracted by a General Election, but I regard it as ESSENTIAL that people respond to this and quickly.