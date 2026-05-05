Surveillance of food production is ramping up, as France deploys drones using thermal imaging to detect “unauthorized” cattle. Meanwhile, Russia is mass culling healthy animals. Centralization of the food supply never ends well. Decentralize--start growing food today!

In villages like Kozikha and Novopichugovo, the horizon is permanently gray. Massive open-air pits have been dug to serve as makeshift crematoriums for thousands of cows, pigs, and sheep. Local residents report that the stench of burning livestock has reached the residential outskirts of Novosibirsk, a city of over 1.6 million people, located dozens of kilometers away.

The official narrative is shifting and inconsistent. Initially, the Novosibirsk Ministry of Agriculture cited an outbreak of pasteurellosis—a bacterial infection that is rarely fatal to humans and manageable in livestock through vaccination and isolation. However, the response has been anything but “manageable.” Instead of quarantine and treatment, the state has opted for total liquidation. When farmers demand to see lab results proving their specific animals are sick, they are met with silence or threats. In the most chilling cases, veterinary teams accompanied by OMOT (riot police) enter properties while owners are away, sedating and hauling off every living creature on the farm—including horses and even camels in the Altai region.

Version 1: The “Snowy Winter” Excuse

The Novosibirsk Minister of Agriculture, Andrey Shindelor, has offered a naturalistic explanation: an abnormally snowy winter. According to the state, the deep snow forced wild animals, such as roe deer and foxes, into human settlements in search of food. These wild vectors supposedly brought pasteurellosis and rabies to unvaccinated domestic herds.

However, the “science” behind the cull is being questioned by experts and locals alike. Pasteurellosis does not legally require the mass slaughter of entire districts. Yet, the authorities have moved from “isolation” to “incineration” with terrifying speed. Farmers point out that their animals show no clinical signs of disease—no fever, no lethargy, no drop in milk production—until the moment the state-ordered needle hits their veins.

Version 2: The Foot-and-Mouth Disease Cover-Up

A more sinister theory is gaining traction among independent journalists and veterinary analysts. There is growing evidence that Siberia is actually facing an outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD). FMD is a highly contagious viral plague that can devastate national economies. If Russia were to officially admit to an FMD outbreak in its top 10 cattle-producing regions, international exports of grain and meat would be frozen instantly.

Admitting to FMD would cost the federal budget and major agricultural exporters billions of dollars in lost contracts. By labeling the crisis as “pasteurellosis” or “rabies”—which do not trigger the same international trade bans—the state can quietly “sanitize” the region by wiping out small-scale competitors while protecting the export licenses of the elite. The tragedy is that the methods used—burning carcasses in open pits without proper biosecurity—are exactly the opposite of what is required to stop a real FMD virus, which can spread for miles on the wind.

Version 3: The Rise of the Agro-Monopolies

For the average Siberian farmer, the real virus isn’t biological—it’s corporate. The name “Miratorg” and other massive agro-industrial holdings are on everyone’s lips. While these companies officially deny involvement, the timing of the cull is suspicious. The independent farmer, who sells meat at local markets and operates outside the corporate supply chain, has always been a thorn in the side of the monopolies.

Under the guise of a “sanitary emergency,” the state is effectively bankrupting the middle class of the countryside. The compensation offered to farmers is a pittance: 171 rubles per kilogram of live weight. In contrast, the market price for beef in stores has skyrocketed past 1,000 rubles per kilogram. A farmer losing a 500kg cow receives roughly 85,000 rubles, while a replacement animal of the same quality would cost at least 200,000 rubles. It is a forced liquidation that leaves the rural population with no choice but to abandon their land and move to the cities as low-wage laborers.

The Siege: Police vs. Peasantry

The most shocking aspect of the 2026 crisis is the level of state violence. This is the first time in a decade that Siberia has seen genuine, spontaneous peasant protests. In the village of Kozikha, residents used their own bodies and tractors to block the path of government disposal teams. The response was a heavy-handed police operation. Mobile phone signals were jammed in certain villages to prevent residents from livestreaming the seizures, and OMON units in full tactical gear were deployed to “escort” the veterinarians.

Journalists attempting to cover the story, such as Ivan Frolov, have been detained under the pretext of spreading “fake news about a life-threatening situation.” The message from the state is clear: don’t ask questions, don’t film the fires, and don’t expect the law to protect your property.

The Looming Economic Hunger

The Siberian cattle cull will have ripples far beyond the borders of the region. As the cattle population is decimated, the price of meat across Russia is projected to rise by 30-50% by the end of the year. This comes at a time when the economy is already under pressure from high inflation and fuel price hikes.

What we are witnessing is the destruction of Russia’s food sovereignty. By trading thousands of independent farms for a few state-aligned monopolies, the country is becoming more vulnerable to supply chain shocks. For the people of the Novosibirsk region, the “Siberian Epidemic” is a lesson in the new reality of 2026: your home, your animals, and your livelihood are only yours until the state decides it needs a bonfire.

What Can Be Done?

For those caught in the “red zones,” legal options are shrinking. Human rights advocates recommend that farmers demand official, signed seizure orders and refuse to allow veterinary entry without a witnessed lab report. However, in a system where the Minister of Agriculture literally runs away from his own constituents in the hallway, the only remaining weapon is public awareness. The world needs to see the smoke over Siberia before the last farm is gone.

MOSCOW, April 20 - A provincial agriculture official ‌in Siberia was sacked on Monday after protests by farmers against the culling of cattle went viral on the internet, in rare criticism of the authorities that has been acknowledged by the Kremlin.

The Novosibirsk regional ​governor, Andrei Travnikov, said he had fired the region’s agriculture minister, Andrei Shindelov, over his handling of cattle ​disease.

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“For the first time in many decades, we have allowed dangerous animal ⁠diseases into the region,” Travnikov was quoted as telling local officials on the regional government’s ​Telegram channel.

Novosibirsk farmers had protested in March after police and vets culled thousands of cattle. The protests were among ​issues brought up in a viral video by a social media influencer who lives abroad, Viktoria Bonya, who said that Russians were being squeezed by corrupt officials and might one day erupt.

Her appeal, which received tens ​of millions of views, was acknowledged this week by the Kremlin and sparked a nationwide ​discussion on social media about the state of affairs in wartime Russia.

“They came and killed the cattle. If ‌someone ⁠started to speak up, they took them to the police so that the others didn’t dare,” said Bonya.

The farmers’ protests were largely ignored by state media but were extensively covered by popular influencers. In one video that went viral, Svetlana Panina, a farmer from the village of ​Novoklyuchi, chased Shindelov through ​the corridors of ⁠a local administration building saying she would soon not be able to eat or pay her bills.

The protests died down after some of the ​activists were briefly detained and the government promised compensation to affected ​farmers.

The authorities ⁠described the culling last month as a means to combat outbreaks of two veterinary diseases: pasteurellosis and rabies, although some biologists cast doubt on whether those diseases would have required such widespread culling.

The U.S. Department of ⁠Agriculture’s ​Foreign Agricultural Service in a report published last month ​cited “local sources and trading contacts” who said “the scale of these measures may indicate an unconfirmed outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease”.

The Russian ​agriculture watchdog agency told Reuters that allegations in the USDA report “were not true.”

https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/russia-sacks-agriculture-official-handling-siberian-cattle-illness-2026-04-20/