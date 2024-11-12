Most people don't know "COVID" was actually the consolidation of the decades-in-the-making "Going Direct" coup implemented by the central bankers. SAD!

Trump, with his personal portfolio manager—and BlackRock CEO—Larry Fink, sold out America to get it done. Even SADDER! (1/5)

In this clip from a recent TFTC podcast (@TFTC21) researcher Mark Goodwin (@markgoodw_in) describes how COVID-era financial policy was planned in August and September of 2019 by Trump in conjunction with his personal investment-portfolio manager, Larry Fink.

From Grok: "Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, has managed Donald Trump's investment portfolio. This relationship is noted in various sources where it's mentioned that BlackRock, under Fink's leadership, handled Trump's finances, particularly through investments like the BlackRock Obsidian Fund, a global fixed-income multi-strategy hedge fund."

"In August and September of 2019 when the repo market explodes, Trump gets together with his money manager, Larry Fink, and they come up with a plan of basically how to get all this money to go right to Wall Street, not to Main Street, and then they crush demand and lock down the country and push these... deregulate[d] pharma products," Goodwin tells TFTC host Marty Bent (@MartyBent).

For reference, the repo market in the U.S.—worth TRILLIONS of dollars—is where financial institutions borrow and lend short-term funds using securities, typically U.S. Treasury securities, as collateral.

Goodwin adds: "In this way, [they printed] more money than anyone has ever printed in the history of the United States or the world. [And] they crushed demand by locking us all in our houses. This was this was all scripted before the 'virus' [appeared]."

The researcher goes on to note: "This specific plan with Fink was the Going Direct plan. And this was...a plan...They had to address this issue of the [national] debt. How do you do it? Well, let's print all this money, lock down the economy so that we crush inflation as much as possible by crushing demand. And then we use these trillions of dollars that has no ability to go into checking accounts and into Main Street and use it to buy up all the assets in the world."

Furthermore, Goodwin says the designers of the Going Direct plan decided that "We'll bring Bitcoin down to 3,000 dollars, [have it 20X] in a year [and then] onshore, all of this Bitcoin into the United States, move everything into a deflationary economic system [and] now that we have it all. And then we [can] start pushing a completely different economic and political system onto the people using these new media formats [e.g. podcasts].

" Cut to now and Goodwin says: "They have everything. They have all the assets. They have all the technology. They have the drones to set up the border and to set up their citadels. They have enough Bitcoin to literally pay off the debt if they want to hyperinflate the dollar into Bitcoin. And I think that's really what we kind of explored in this chain series... this idea of maybe this was all a huge plan...And when you kind of explore and look at the people that were really there that built these things [cryptocurrencies] from a regulatory standpoint and a custody standpoint, these people are heavily connected to the intelligence state—[Palantir's Peter] Thiel specifically."

There's a HUGE Flaw in Trump's Second Term... - Whitney Webb & Mark Goodwin

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb and researcher Mark Goodwin join the show to discuss the next four years of America under Trump's presidency after the historic election. Webb provides a deep analysis of the potential challenges and concerns surrounding Trump's cabinet picks, intelligence connections, and the future of digital currencies. This critical conversation examines how the deep state's influence might persist despite campaign promises, exploring the complex relationship between Wall Street, big tech, and America's political landscape. A must-watch for anyone concerned about surveillance, privacy, and financial freedom.