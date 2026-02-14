There is this for example

Plus, Andrew Lownie has a touching faith in HM Police

https://ponderwall.com/index.php/2018/04/22/freemasons-british-police/

I, for one, doubt they have changed their spots

The Lownie Report: Monarchy in Crisis and Will Andrew Go to Jail

This week on The Lownie Report, Andrew Lownie and James Fairclough examine the accelerating fallout from the latest Epstein-related disclosures and their growing political and constitutional impact. As media scrutiny intensifies and public pressure mounts, questions of accountability within the Royal Household — and beyond — are no longer confined to the margins but are entering the mainstream conversation.



Andrew discusses the responses from the King, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the broader institutional handling of the crisis, alongside emerging issues involving intelligence briefings, record-keeping, press scrutiny, and potential police developments. The conversation also explores the widening circle of figures touched by the scandal and the implications for the monarchy’s credibility and public trust.



From the role of royal staff and international reporting disparities to publishing, reputation management, and future investigations, this episode offers context, analysis, and perspective on one of the most consequential royal controversies in decades.