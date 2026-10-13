NZF may be the only guardrail against total tyranny
BREAKING: 153 Nations Adopt UN Pandemic Declaration to Push FAST-TRACKED Vaccines Within 100 Days and Crack Down on “Vaccine Hesitancy”
The dangerous UN declaration raises concerns that scientific censorship, lockdowns, and experimental vaccine mandates are back on the menu.
The declaration calls for:
- FAST-TRACKED VACCINES within 100 DAYS of a pandemic threat
- “INFODEMIC MANAGEMENT” to address so-called “misinformation”
- EXPANDED GLOBAL SURVEILLANCE
- “WHOLE-OF-GOVERNMENT, WHOLE-OF-SOCIETY” pandemic response
- INTERNATIONAL PATHOGEN SHARING of biological materials
- COUNTERING “VACCINE HESITANCY”
Vaccine hesitancy is NOT misinformation.
Scientific dissent is NOT disinformation.
Questioning public-health authorities is NOT a threat to public health.
NO international pandemic framework should undermine those fundamental principles.
The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has already gotten away with the COVID disaster, and now they’re trying to lock in the same playbook for their next global health emergency.
The United States, Israel, and Argentina are the only countries that VOTED AGAINST the declaration.
I hope Bill Gates will allow me to roll up his sleeve and inject him with his latest recommended vaccine personally. I feel particularly benevolent towards him and care about his well being, just as he does, for all the rest of humanity. 🫠❤️ And in this way I will feel assured that these vaccines are safe and effective if I ever decide to take one, which most likely, will be never. 😁
On October 12, 2026, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a new pandemic declaration, with 153 countries voting in favour, three against, and two abstaining. The United States, Israel, and Argentina voted against the declaration.
Buried within the nine-page document is a provision that should concern anyone who values scientific freedom, informed consent, and the right to question public-health authorities.
Paragraph 57 explicitly calls for governments to counter vaccine hesitancy as part of broader efforts against health-related “misinformation” and “disinformation.”
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-153-nations-adopt-un-pandemic