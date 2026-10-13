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Gary0072's avatar
Gary0072
Oct 14

I hope Bill Gates will allow me to roll up his sleeve and inject him with his latest recommended vaccine personally. I feel particularly benevolent towards him and care about his well being, just as he does, for all the rest of humanity. 🫠❤️ And in this way I will feel assured that these vaccines are safe and effective if I ever decide to take one, which most likely, will be never. 😁

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tony74
Oct 13

On October 12, 2026, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a new pandemic declaration, with 153 countries voting in favour, three against, and two abstaining. The United States, Israel, and Argentina voted against the declaration.

Buried within the nine-page document is a provision that should concern anyone who values scientific freedom, informed consent, and the right to question public-health authorities.

Paragraph 57 explicitly calls for governments to counter vaccine hesitancy as part of broader efforts against health-related “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-153-nations-adopt-un-pandemic

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