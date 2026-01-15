Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DRK's avatar
DRK
13m

PLEASE do not confuse 'Grok'* or any other LLM / 'A.I.' with actual research, or reliable information.

We've appreciated your Substack, but we can all use those programs ourselves, if we want to.

*Elon appropriated and ruined one of our favorite words. Another bit of evidence that he is in favor of humanity 'becoming one with the machine'.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture