Last night when I went to bed Hal Turner was reporting from “covert intel”that the US airforce had returned to base after successfully bombing Iran.

All nonsense, of course!

This morning I woke up to tweets buried beneath all the out of date stuff, that Trump has CALLED OFF his attack on Iran at the last minute with aircraft ready to go (or even in the air).

This was confirmed by Grok:

…Recent reports confirm that President Trump called off a planned U.S. military strike on Iran at the last minute on January 15, 2026, amid escalating tensions over Iran’s crackdown on protesters. According to sources, U.S. forces were scrambled and on standby, with Iranian airspace briefly closed, but Trump intervened to halt the operation after diplomatic efforts and assurances that killings in Iran had stopped. Israeli forces were also on high alert in anticipation of the strike, but assets were recalled to base after the decision. Trump has since indicated he does not want war and is monitoring the situation, though he hasn’t ruled out future action if conditions change

And here:

President Donald Trump on Friday reacted on Twitter to reports that he ordered a military strike on Iran for shooting down an American drone, but then reversed his decision after the plan was underway, saying he called off the attack with just 10 minutes to spare because he was concerned about potential casualties.

In a series of tweets, he said, “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not ... proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!”

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/president-trump-ordered-military-strike-iran-reversed-sources/story?id=63853570

https://edition.cnn.com/world/live-news/iran-protests-trump-01-15-26

This was given as the reason.

I think this might be the reason. Forget the stupid commentary from Mario Nawfal.