Is there another explanation other than a mentally-challenged recluse driving all the way from Yorkshire to Devon to murder Ann Wittecombe and the drive all the way back to be captured putting out his rubbish bins three days later?

There is, in my mind a far more likely scenario to any other - official or semi-official (Reform and their supporters).

What are the chances?

There have been FOUR suspicious deaths - ALL of them occurred, coincidentally (?) under LABOUR governments

Jill Dando

On this day in 1999 Jill Dando was gunned down outside her home in a targeted assassination.

On the morning of the 26th of April, 37-year-old Dando left her fiancée Alan Farthing’s home in Chiswick. She returned alone, by car, to the house she owned at 29 Gowan Avenue, Fulham.



She had lived in the house, but by April 1999 was in the process of selling it and did not visit it frequently.



The purpose of her visit was to collect contract documents which had been faxed to her there by her agent Jon Roseman.



There was intense media pushing of the line it was because of her work on Crimewatch or ‘Serbian Nationalists’ over NATO’s illegal bombing of Serbia.



A patsy called Barry George was then framed for her murder.



It then came out that Dando was about to drop a report into the endemic paedophile ring that existed in the BBC that came out after the death of Jimmy Savile.



The only two people that would have known Dando’s whereabouts on that day were Roseman and Farthing.



Neither were accused of anything by the Police or investigated.



Farthing then went on to become The Queen’s Gynaecologist (doesn’t get much more high level than that).



Roseman continued with his career unimpeded.



Dando’s murder remains unsolved to this day

SOURCE

https://www.sott.net/article/282846-Murdered-presenter-tried-to-expose-pedophile-culture-within-BBC-but-No-one-wanted-to-know

David Kelly

22 YEARS LATER AND NOBODY HAS ANSWERED FOR WHAT HAPPENED TO DR DAVID KELLY

His name was Dr David Kelly. Most people have forgotten him. They shouldn’t.



He was a quiet, mild-mannered scientist who spent his career inspecting weapons facilities around the world.



He knew more about Iraq’s arsenal than almost anyone alive.



In 2003, Tony Blair’s @InstituteGC government published a dossier claiming Saddam Hussein could deploy chemical weapons within 45 minutes. That claim was used to justify a war.



Kelly knew the intelligence behind it was being exaggerated. He said so, privately, to a @BBCNews journalist.



That one conversation destroyed his life.



The government found out he was the source. Instead of protecting a man who had served his country for decades, they quietly let his name reach the press. He was publicly identified, dragged before two parliamentary committees, and grilled by his own employer.



His wife said he came home a broken man.



On the afternoon of 17 July 2003, he left his house for a walk in the Oxfordshire countryside. He was 59 years old. He never came back.



His body was found the next morning in woodland. A knife beside him. A blister pack of painkillers nearby.



Here is where it gets worse.



Tony Blair personally intervened to replace the normal coroner’s inquest with a private inquiry run by Lord Hutton.



The original inquest was suspended before it even properly began. It was never resumed. To this day,



Dr David Kelly is the only person in England and Wales in living memory to have died in unexplained circumstances without receiving a full coroner’s inquest.



Lord Hutton concluded suicide. Case closed.



Except eight senior doctors and a former coroner wrote to @thetimes saying the verdict was medically unsafe.



The wound found on Kelly’s wrist, a severed ulnar artery, would not cause fatal blood loss in a healthy person.



There were no fingerprints on the knife. The painkillers found were not in a quantity that experts considered lethal.



The government’s response, delivered by Attorney General Dominic Grieve in 2011, was essentially: the Hutton Inquiry was good enough, stop asking questions.



Think about that. A man quietly raised concerns about the biggest political deception in modern British history, a war that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. He was publicly exposed, professionally destroyed, and found dead days later and the government personally made sure there would never be a proper independent investigation into how he died.



Tony Blair went on to become a Middle East Peace Envoy. He has a knighthood.



Dr David Kelly got a private inquiry, a rushed verdict, and a sealed post-mortem report that was not released to the public for years.



Nobody was ever held accountable. Not for any of it.



This story should be on the front page every single year. Share it if you think it matters.

SOURCE

https://www.globalresearch.ca/ten-years-ago-the-death-of-dr-david-kelly-murdered-on-the-orders-of-her-majestys-government/5343229

Robin Cook

Let’s start with the allegation that Osama bin Laden was a CIA asset, and that Al-Qaida itself was born out of Operation Cyclone—a CIA program to arm and finance the Afghan mujahideen during the Soviet-Afghan War.



In 2005, Robin Cook—British Foreign Secretary from 1997 to 2001—wrote in The Guardian:



“Throughout the 80s [Osama bin Laden] was armed by the CIA... to wage jihad against the Russian occupation of Afghanistan. Al-Qaida, literally ‘the database’, was originally the computer file of the thousands of mujahideen who were recruited and trained with help from the CIA to defeat the Russians.”



Conveniently, Robin Cook died under suspicious circumstances just one month after those words were published.

SOURCE