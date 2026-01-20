Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

Reading comprehension...very old school. The skill not often found among the NPC's and 15 second attention spans. Feel your pain, I have to WORK around these cardboard people....

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture