Unlike Covid this crisis is very real although the war may have been engineered for this very purpose.

I am not sure yet if this is a case of 'don't let a crisis' go to waste'.it looks quite different in Asia (and also Australasia) compared to Europe where it is certainly an agenda.

My two cents.

MEANWHILE, THERE ARE ALREADY 100 TANKERS LYING IN THE NORTH SEA WAITING TO UNLOAD IN THE PORTS OF ROTTERDAM AND ANTWERP !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @lidewij_devos