This white paper highlights the essential role governments play in propelling progress in alternative proteins and takes a detailed look at how Israel and other countries are creating a collaborative and dynamic food-tech innovation ecosystem.

Nations around the world are becoming aware of the benefits of prioritizing alternative proteins to meet their climate, biodiversity, food security and public health goals. With global meat consumption projected to increase by at least 50% from 2012 levels by 2050, alternative proteins – including plant-based and cultivated meat – offer a globally scalable solution to the issue of how best to transform global food systems as the planet warms.

The paper discusses the present challenges in the field and outlines Israel as a case study for country-led approaches in which government leadership is creating the conditions for a robust, highly collaborative food-tech innovation environment focused on shared value – a space that can produce scientific breakthroughs, launch and support public–private sector partnerships and create a thriving bioeconomy.