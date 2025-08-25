This is David Icke’s brother, Paul, talking about how people have changed since the jab:

We used to have people who were switched off, people who were somewhere in between, and people who were really on the ball. Nowadays, I mostly see only two types: switched on or completely switched off. And when someone is switched off, I mean truly switched off. You can look into their eyes and there’s nothing there. Take this guy, for example—just look at him. He’s in a total trance. No energy, no humanity, no life in the eyes. The eyes are a classic indicator. No life in the eyes—dead, completely dead. Absolute “platinum member,” as I like to say. But what I’m seeing now is almost entirely brain-dead. People will come up to me with a question, I’ll give them an answer, and sometimes—especially if I’m traveling around the country—their response is simply, “I don’t know.” For example, someone might ask, “Do you know where this bus is?” And I’d say, “No, I don’t, because I’m not from here.” But it’s as if they just… aren’t there. They’re completely absent.

This is something that I notice all the time.

This came out in April -

Italian scientists have discovered the spike protein destroys the pineal gland, causing personality changes.

The pathologist’s discovery was revealed by Fabio Zoffi, the founder of Zero Spike.

By Frank Bergman April 22, 2025

Top Italian pathologist has raised the alarm after discovering that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have “completely destroyed” the pineal gland of recipients, causing widespread “personality changes.”

Zero Spike is an organization researching the toxicity and detoxification of spike proteins, as found in mRNA “vaccines.”

Zoffi described an Italian pathologist’s discovery showing spike proteins damage the pineal gland.

The pineal gland is a pea-sized organ inside the brain that regulates sleep, mood, and hormones.

Zoffi explained that the pathologist found that “the pineal gland was completely destroyed” in mRNA-vaccinated people, causing erratic personality changes.

During a People’s Health Alliance roundtable discussion, Zoffi told a group of researchers:

“I want to add also a comment…about the change in personality, depression, and all these things.

“This is very real,” he asserted.

“And we have identified the reasons from the theory, and some doctors in Italy have, some pathologists have confirmed that the spike protein, unfortunately, attacks and destroys also the endocrine system.

“So the glands producing hormones, and hormones are what make our emotions and feelings and all these things.”

Zoffi continued:

“And so an Italian pathologist near Venice, he went on a newspaper telling that all the brains he had investigated, he found the pineal gland was completely destroyed in all the people who were vaccinated.”

“So, the spike protein is also very dangerous for the endocrine system.

“That’s why people have these changes in personality.”

These findings appear to reaffirm previous studies that linked major personality changes in people to Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

As Slay News previously reported, a major study provoked concerns about mRNA “vaccines” after researchers confirmed that Covid injections change the emotions of those who receive them.

The shocking study into Covid mRNA “vaccines” sent shockwaves through the scientific community.

Leading researchers in South Korea confirmed that the injections are altering human behavior.

The troubling study found that people’s emotions, personalities, feelings, fears, stress levels, mental well-being, and general outlook changed after they were injected with the “vaccine.”

The peer-reviewed study, which included over 2 million participants, was published in the renowned Nature Journal.

The study was led by Professor Hong Jin Kim of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Inje University Sanggye Paik Hospital and the College of Medicine at Inje University in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

The researchers confirmed that the Covid injections are responsible for increasing global reports of major personality and behavioral changes in people in the last four years.

They explain that the “vaccines” cause “psychiatric manifestations” among the vaccinated.

The study found that these psychiatric changes resulted in spikes in mental health disorders.

Patients described feelings of inner turmoil, fear, dread, and depression.

The study found that Covid shots triggered a 68.3% spike in depression, a 43.9% increase in anxiety disorders, and a 93.4% surge in sleep disorders.

The researchers recruited 50% of the Seoul-resident population, making it one of the largest studies into Covid “vaccines” to date.

Source: slaynews.com

DR. SUCHARIT BHAKHDI

In this video, experts explaine how the mRNA “trans”jections not only cause physical damage to organs but how they also damage the small capillaries in the brain, override the blood-brain barrier and eventually, lead to massive personality changes. They also discussed how the mRNA injections are literally breaking the will of some of those who received them.

Watch HERE

The discussion took place during an International Crimes Investigative Committee (“ICIC”) session held last month. Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich interviewed Professor Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Dr. Karina Reiss, Dr. Naomi Wolf and Dr. Peter R. Breggin.

Prof. Bhakdi and his wife Prof. Reiss spoke about the effects of the new mRNA “vaccine” technology which according to the proponents’ plan – Mr. Global´s plan – will become the only “vaccine” available in the future and replace conventional vaccine – such as those for measles, the flu etc.

Author and Journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf explains what the post-vaccination breaking of people’s will looks like in real life. And psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin magnified the disturbing parallels of mRNA effects on the human mind to the effects of lobotomy, which leaves the “vaccination” campaign beyond any doubt to be one of the most brutal, indeed savage crimes against humanity ever committed.

Most people know lobotomy only from the movie ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, although the Covid-crisis has revealed that nothing remains too sinister or creepy for Big Pharma to design and include in products that are intended for injection into populations en mass under the label of a “vaccine.”

This video entails details and images some viewers won’t feel comfortable watching. But it is very important for all of us to know and understand what this mRNA injection is doing to the body and mind of those who got them. Only then will we be able to understand why so many people who received these injections can no longer be reached by us – the non-mRNA contaminated – anymore.

World renowned microbiologist and virologist professor Sucharit Bhakdi MD has won many medical and scientific awards and has more than 300 peer reviewed research papers. Dr. Bhakdi was one of the first top global doctors to warn about the deadly and debilitating effects of the CV19 vax. He was right. Dr. Bhakdi says there is proof that if the injections reach the heart or the brain, they will be damaged beyond repair. Dr. Bhakdi brings up one autopsy that found this and explains, “In multiple parts of the brain in this deceased man, the doctor found the same thing. . . . He found the damned spike proteins in the smallest capillaries of the brain. . . There is no repair because what the doctor found was these small vessels were attacked by the immune system and destroyed. The doctor found irrefutable evidence of brain cell damage of cells that are dead and dying. This poor fellow died because his brain cells were dying. . . . The same patient that died . . . . had this multifocal, meaning at many different locations, necrotizing, meaning dying, encephalitis. . . . He had typical things being seen now in people post vax. They lose their personality. They lose their minds. They lose their capacity to think. They become demented. They can’t hear. They can’t speak. They can’t see. They are no longer the humans that they were. They are destroyed human beings. Their brains are destroyed. The doctor found something so terrible he had to publish right away. This was published October 1, 2022, in “Vaccine,” which is a leading scientific journal. It’s peer reviewed, and it was accepted right away. . . . It can be read by anyone. I beseech you to read it for yourself. The doctor doing the autopsy found apart from these terrible things happening to the brain, the same things were happening in the heart. It was happening in the heart of the same patient. He saw these same damned devil designed spike proteins. This means the gene that the perpetrators injected into billions of people reach the vessels of the brain and the heart. They are killing people. They are killing people in the most terrible, terrifying and tormenting way.”

Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Mike Yeadon and I always sing the same thing. You have to realize we did not know each other until Covid came, and there are so many others. They are not stupid, and they are wonderful and intelligent people, and if everyone is saying the same thing, you have to start thinking we may be right. If we are right, and I say it’s not me, I am one of thousands, and these thousands are right maybe, you are killing yourself and your children and your loved ones. Why do you do this? Why?”

Dr. Bhakdi contends that the world should stop the injections now. . . . and Covid is a “criminal hoax.”

In closing, Dr. Bhakdi says, “I am afraid to say it, but up until one and a half years ago, I was a scientist. Now, I see what is going on. I have to admit that the colleagues and friends of mine that have been telling me that this is genocide may be right. I don’t know, but I feel in my mind there can be no other agenda. There is no other explanation. There is no other explanation because it is clear these gene-based vaccines are not needed because we are not dealing with a killer virus that is destroying mankind. Anyone who says otherwise is obviously lying to your face. Second, it is obvious these so-called vaccines could never ever have protected against infection. . . . Third, and the worst, these gene-based vaccines are the most terrible instruments that have ever been introduced into the human body to destroy humans. . . . These vaccines are going to destroy mankind.”