https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/opening-round-us-iran-nuclear-talks-postponed-after-lebanon-clashes-erupt

news outlets, if there is an update do a separate article. They do not just change the headline and information.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/israeli-rampage-in-south-lebanon-right-after--ceasefire--tak

The passionate and loyal nation of Iran



As you have become aware, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and America. In the course of reaching this stage, the officials, out of compassion and goodwill, made extensive efforts—and of course, it was this American president who, out of desperation, resorted to all sorts of levers to bring this about.