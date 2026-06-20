The zionists are successfully torpedoing the Memorandum of Understanding
But the Iranians have their eyes open
It seems more and more apparent that the MOU is going nowhere because of the actions of the Israelis in Lebanon.
But the western media is not going tell you that and deal in half-truths.
This is what we are being told this morning.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/opening-round-us-iran-nuclear-talks-postponed-after-lebanon-clashes-erupt
Since then Reuters have dishonestly changed their headline.
Honest news outlets, if there is an update do a separate article. They do not just change the headline and information.
But the truth is that the Israelis violated the ceasefire with in TWELVE minutes.
But that is missing from the western reporting. They cannot not have known and have not provided any update or corrective to previous reporting.
Al-Jazeera occupies a middle position by reporting the ceasefire ‘while attacks continue’
Lebanese al-Mayadeen tells it how it is with emphasis on the ‘so-called’)
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/israeli-rampage-in-south-lebanon-right-after--ceasefire--tak
Meanwhile we have Ben Gvir of Israel saying this (and Aragchi’s response)
And the foreign Minister
Meanwhile the insane Trump is back to his tricks.
Go back 24 hours
The passionate and loyal nation of Iran
As you have become aware, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and America. In the course of reaching this stage, the officials, out of compassion and goodwill, made extensive efforts—and of course, it was this American president who, out of desperation, resorted to all sorts of levers to bring this about.