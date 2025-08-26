Several weeks ago, Stefanos Stefanou, the leader of the Cypriot AKEL party, generated controversy when he warned of the Israeli influx into the island and the threat of Zionist expansionism. AKEL is the second-largest political party in Cyprus.

The governing Cypriot party, the Democratic Rally, is strongly pro-Israel. Predictably, Stefanou’s warning about Israeli expansionism ignited charges of racism.

Israel’s ambassador to Cyprus, Oren Anolik, accused Stefanou of “plain and simple” antisemitism.

Stefanou did not back down, however. He vigorously denied the charge of antisemitism and stated that “Israel tolerates no criticism and wants to control everything”.

Are Zionists seeking to take control of Cyprus?

Dimitri Lascaris explores this question with Elina Xenophontos. Elina is geopolitical analyst and international law and globalization specialist. She is based in Cyprus