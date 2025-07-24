The Zangezur corridor is a NATO-backed project that directly threatens Iran. Armenia wants to hand control of it to a US firm.

Here's everything you need to know:

2/10 HISTORIC FLASHPOINT

Zangezur was a district created by the Russian Empire in 1868. It was ceded to Russia by Qajar Iran according to the Treaty of Gulistan in 1813. For a long time, it was a flashpoint between Armenia & Azerbaijan.

3/10 ZANGEZUR PROJECT

Today’s proposed corridor runs through Armenia's Syunik province, connecting Azerbaijan with its western Nakhichevan exclave & Turkey to the rest of the Turkic world. This would cut off Iran's ONLY direct land access (44 km) to Armenia.

4/10 FOREIGN ACTORS

Azerbaijan strongly supports the Zangezur corridor, with backing from Turkish officials, British investors, and (reportedly) Israeli security firms. It would isolate Iran from Caucasus/European trade routes, ultimately undermining its transit significance.

5 /10 SECRET MEMO

Media reports allege Armenia struck a secret memo for the creation of a “Trump Bridge Transport Corridor“ in the region. It would be managed by a private US company, taking 40% of revenue + guarded by a US private military company force of 1k security contractors.

6/10 LEASE PROPOSAL

The US did publicly float a 100-year Zangezur Corridor lease idea, with US ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack offering to “take over“ the 32 km stretch “Give us the 32 km of road on a hundred-year lease, and you can all share it.“

7/10 TRAP FOR ARMENIA?

The Zangezur Corridor lease idea is wracked with both geopolitical & economic risks for Armenia: loss of control of Syunik – its strategic border region with long-time ally Iran.

8/10 BROADER RISKS

For the broader Caucasus, US ‘takeover’ of the Zangezur corridor means potential encirclement by the US and Israel, coupled with the so-called “Pan-Turkish expansion.”

9/10 INSTC UNDER THREAT

The Zangezur Corridor threatens to derail the ambitious North-South Transport Corridor, connecting Mumbai to Moscow. The route risks diverting traffic, undermining influence of key regional players — that are Russia, Iran -- and India.

10/10 SNAKES IN RUSSIA’S BACKYARD?

Many believe that the ultimate purpose of the Zangezur corridor is to encircle Russia’s Caucasus flank & anchor NATO on Iran’s northwestern border.

