Elon Musk set off a bomb under his supposed Reform UK allies today by demanding Nigel Farage be replaced as party leader.

The X owner and world's richest man lashed out at a man who has branded him a 'hero' and is a fellow close ally and supporter of Donald Trump.

The two met less than three weeks ago at the incoming US president's Mar-a-Lago estate amid rumours that Musk was poised to plough as much as $100million (£79million) into Reform.

But after a week in which he has used his social media platform to attack major UK political figures on the left over sex abuse gangs, he astonished right-wing politics by gunning for Mr Farage.

'The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn't have what it takes,' Mr Musk wrote.

He did not clarify why he had changed his mind, but the volte face came just a day after Mr Farage distanced Reform from Musk's support for Tommy Robinson, the jailed co-founder of the far-right English Defence League.

Mr Farage's reply suggested he believed this was the reason, as he said: 'My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles.'

And in a later tweet Mr Musk appeared to throw his support behind Rupert Lowe, the political novice Reform MP for Great Yarmouth and former chairman of Southampton Football Club.

Replying to a tweet suggesting Mr Lowe take over, Mr Musk wrote: 'I have not met Rupert Lowe, but his statements online that I have read so far make a lot of sense.'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14252195/Transatlantic-Maga-bromance-Elon-Musk-Nigel-Farage-Reform-Rupert-Lowe.html

Says the great transhuman God on high

George Galloway

The 'Special Relationship' is dead

Now, we have to get the opinion of the great billionaire, Elon, but of his FATHER as well!

Musk, Starmer and the Labour Party grooming scandal. Musk’s $100m donation to Reform only if Farage is sacked. George’s day in court with Musk in Dublin.. and the little jackbooted Steven Yaxley-Lennon

From 2023

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12352237/Jimmy-Savile-victims-turn-anger-Sir-Keir-Starmer-CPS-failure-prosecute-serial-paedophile.html

In July 2023 it was reported in the Daily Mail that Jimmy Savile victims turned their anger on Sir Keir Starmer over CPS failure to prosecute the serial paedophile.

In 2009, child rapist, Jimmy Savile was interviewed under caution by police in Surrey and Sussex. Subsequently, the police referred 4 cases to the CPS alleging that Savile had raped at least three learning disabled girls under the age of 16.

The CPS after receiving the files from the police, refused to prosecute Savile, and dropped the claim, citing 'insufficient evidence'.

After Savile's death, and despite multiple attempts at high level cover ups, we now know he abused at least 500 known victims over a four decade period.

The man in charge of the CPS at the time and the man that decided that there was 'insufficient evidence' to charge Saville, is now the 'leader' of the UK Labour government Party. 'Sir' Keir Starmer.

https://x.com/real_shirelass/status/1875643285072703989

What happens when Blackrock becomes involved with the transhuman God