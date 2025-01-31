How dare you defend yourself?

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon issued a stark warning about Egypt’s growing military arsenal, questioning why Cairo is investing hundreds of millions of dollars annually in advanced weaponry despite facing no immediate threats.

Speaking to journalist Mendi Rizel on Kol Barama radio’s News of the Week, Danon called Egypt’s buildup a cause for concern in light of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“They spend hundreds of millions of dollars on modern military equipment every year, yet they have no threats on their borders,” Danon said. “Why do they need all these submarines and tanks? After October 7, alarm bells should be raised. We have learned our lesson. We must monitor Egypt closely and prepare for every scenario.”

