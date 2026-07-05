The European Union

Luxembourg, 2 July 2026

The EU Court of Justice ruled that the EU ban on broadcasting Russia Today content applies even where videos are made available free of charge on a publicly accessible website. The Court held that the concept of “operator” is not limited to profit-making activities and does not depend on the extent or duration of the broadcast.

Judgment of the Court in Case C-67/25 | Traugott Ickeroth

The prohibition on broadcasting content from the channel Russia Today applies also to a website accessible to the public free of charge. The applicability of that prohibition depends neither on whether the activity pursues a profit-making objective nor on the extent or duration of the broadcasting

In Germany, three persons are facing criminal proceedings for having broadcast, on several occasions, videos from the channel RT – Russia Today Germany on a website accessible to the public free of charge.

Across the European Union, ‘operators’ are not permitted to broadcast the content of that channel because of the restrictive measures adopted against it in the context of the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine.1

The German court hearing the criminal proceedings, however, has doubts on the scope of that prohibition. It seeks to ascertain whether the three persons concerned may be classified as ‘operators’ even though the website in question could be accessed free of charge and was financed solely by donations from its users. That court therefore made a reference to the Court of Justice on that matter.

The Court replied that it is irrelevant whether or not the broadcasting of the prohibited content takes place in the course of an economic activity. The concept of ‘operator’ covers, in the present context, any person responsible, directly or indirectly, for making the prohibited content available, including in the context of a non-remunerated activity or in the operation of a website financed by voluntary contributions from third parties. The Court also clarifies that that classification depends neither on the extent nor on the duration of the broadcasting.

Only that interpretation makes it possible, as envisaged by the EU legislature, to prevent the broadcasting of the propaganda put in place by the Russian Federation and, consequently, to protect public order and security in the European Union.

NOTE: A reference for a preliminary ruling allows the courts and tribunals of the Member States, in disputes which have been brought before them, to refer questions to the Court of Justice about the interpretation of EU law or the validity of an EU act. The Court of Justice does not decide the dispute itself. It is for the national court or tribunal to dispose of the case in accordance with the Court’s decision, which is similarly binding on other national courts or tribunals before which a similar issue is raised.

Unofficial document for media use, not binding on the Court of Justice. The full text and, as the case may be, an abstract of the judgment is published on the CURIA website on the day of delivery.

https://ieu-monitoring.com/editorial/eu-court-confirms-russia-today-broadcast-ban-covers-free-public-websites/1244686?utm_source=ieu-portal

Germany

NO HOUSE FOR YOU!



Right-wingers and conspiracy theorists might not be able to buy houses in Germany soon!



A new bill from the Ministry of Construction by Verena Hubertz suggests that communities should be able to block real estate sales if the buyer is suspected of pursuing “unconstitutional aspirations.”



The ministry’s stated goal is to “strengthen the common good and prevent social grievances.”



Cities and municipalities should be allowed to check who is behind a real estate purchase and what this person thinks.



It is enough if authorities assume that the buyer’s views could have a “political effect” in the long term. The municipality can then obtain information from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, review the purchase, and, if in doubt, exercise its right of first refusal.



Digital ID and no anonymity on social media already sounds nice?



Post something on X and you can’t buy a house anymore… We’ll see if this bill will pass, but it’s suggested by the current government majority coalition. Crazy that the current ruling party wants this.

SOURCE

United Kingdom

T ry saying “you’re Consciousness having a human experience” or explaining the world is marix run by a non-human source!

David Icke: They’re Trying to Ban Me Again

United States

New Zealand