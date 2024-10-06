This is from censored Israeli media today:

This is what is going on in Beirut:

How many civilians - men, women and children - were killed or maimed in this attack?

Meanwhile, Iran has been very restrained and only targeted targets such as air bases after the sent about two hours notice to the Americans. In these attacks on Israel only ONE person has been killed - and that by accident).

This interview with top notch analyst, former British diplomat, Alistair Crooke makes that clear.

I highly recommend these comments by ex-CIA analyst, Larry Johnson on the role of Russia and China.

This message is reinforced by Col.Laurence Wilkinson: Russians have put a number of pilots in Iran and the airplanes will follow and to oppose any attack on Iran by Israel similar statement by Erdogan to invading Lebanon not going too well for Israell taking significant casualties

The messages are strong enough to persuade any rational players. Whether the insane despot, Benjamin Netanyahu can be persuaded of this folly by cooler heads in Israel remains to be seen.

We should know soon.

Canadian Prepper put out this urgent video yesterday which I cannot fault in any way.

⚡EMERGENCY UPDATE: ISRAEL COULD STRIKE IRAN WITHIN HOURS! RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR LEAVES USA- BAD SIGN!

Here are just a few recent headlines from Hal Turner.

7:06 PM EDT -- Alert: Russia just detected 4 IDF F-35 fighter aircraft inbound over the Persian Gulf headed towards Iran!! Iran air defenses on full alert!!

Iranian Foreign Minister cancels visit to Damascus and returns to Tehran.

After the Russian government alerted Iran to the approach of four F-35 stealth jets toward Iran from the Persian Gulf yesterday, which reportedly caused an abort to that mission, Israel is now preparing surface-to-surface missile launches.

Information about Israel's ballistic missile capabilities is sparse, but here's what we know about the "likely" missiles to be used, which is speculated to be "Jericho II" missiles, seen in the FILE PHOTO above.

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, is "concluding" his diplomatic mission, Russian agencies reported late on Saturday.

"Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Ivanovich Antonov, is concluding his Washington assignment and heading to Moscow," Interfax agency cited a representative of the Foreign Ministry as saying.

The envoy will be returning to Moscow within hours.

HAL TURNER INTEL:

When the Ambassador left, his entourage took with them all the communications gear, cryptographic gear, classified documents, all Diplomatic Staff and - here's the big "tell" -- the entire Diplomatic Security Staff.

It is worth noting that Japan did similar things with their Embassy staff and gear, just prior to Pearl Harbor.

A Senior Israeli Defense Force official said tonight "The [Israeli] action against Iran will be significant"

Other Officials in the Israeli government confirm the IDF is preparing a “serious and significant” response to Iran's recent ballistic missile assault, which involved around 200 missiles targeting Israel.

While the attack caused damage to airbases, Israel claimed no critical infrastructure or aircraft were affected. Satellite imagery the next day, says otherwise.

If Israel retaliates in any meaningful way - the Iranians will escalate! Just how far, and how destructive for both sides these escalations will be - is currently unknowable! All we can be certain of is that escalations will lead to further escalations!

Possible targets: - Oil production facilities - Strategic sites - Air defense systems - Nuclear facilities.

RUMOR: There is an UNCONFIRMED Rumor coming out of Israel which CLAIMS Benjamin Netanyahu ALLEGEDLY said today, "if Iran responds to Israel's response, Israel will use nuclear weapons." This is an UNCONFIRMED RUMOR.

The Iran Aviation Authority has CANCELLED all airline flights in to, and out of the country beginning at 9:00 PM local Time in Iran, which is 7.5 Hours ahead of the U.S. East Coast Time Zone. An Israeli attack is expected.

Israel insists it has some right to respond to Iran's recent missile attack into Israel, which was Iran's response to Israel detonating a bomb in a building in Tehran, which killed Ismail Heniyeh, of HAMAS, 750 meters away from Iran's Presidential Palace.

Why the Israelis think they have a right to respond to a response to THEIR bombing, is a mystery to most rational people. Most folks say Israel should simply take its rightful punishment and behave better. The Israeli's however, seem to have this idea they can do whatever they want, wherever they want, to whomever they want and no one had better even THINK about responding to Israeli attacks. The Israelis seem to have become a violent, lunatic, nation.

This morning, US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin told the Israelis that the U.S. cannot participate on their coming attack against Iran because to do so would be an act of war, which requires a Declaration of War by the U.S. Congress.

Next door neighbor, Jordan, has told both Israel and Iran, they cannot violate Jordanian air space.

As such, whatever the Israelis are planning, they must apparently do, alone.

For its part, Iran points out that their missile attack upon Israel was limited to MILITARY targets, and that unlike the Israeli bombing, no civilians in Israel died from Iran's response.

Further, the Iranians say, if Israel attacks Iran (again) Iran is prepared for a full response against Israeli infrastructure to inflict a very severe blow. If Israel attacks Iran, there will be no airfield left for the return of its F-35s. said the Iranians.

Today's closing of Iranian air space seems to indicate Iranian Intelligence has become aware of the Israeli attack schedule: Tonight into Monday morning.

Two days ago, Israel flew four F-35 stealth jets into the Persian Gulf for an apparent planned attack, but Iran was alerted to the incoming attack aircraft by Russia, whose satellites are able to track the $135 Million dollar F-35 planes.

Iran revealed publicly that they had been alerted by Russia, and the Israeli planes apparently turned around because they had been discovered. No attack took place that day.

Whether Israel attacks tonight, or any other night, is really irrelevant; Iran says it will respond severely if another attack occurs.

This step-by-step, tit-for-tat, escalation seems to be leading to a very big, brutal, confrontation.

Both Russia and China have publicly said they will not allow their BRICS Ally, Iran, to be attacked and destroyed. Russia says it will support Iran. China says it will take appropriate steps if Iran is attacked.

In related news, Israel has begun accusing some group in Pakistan of somehow being a "threat" to Israel. Pakistan announced today that if it is attacked by Israel, it will respond with NUCLEAR bombs.

Meanwhile, Israel's bombing of the Gaza Strip, and of Beirut, Lebanon, continues unabated. More than 70 airstrikes have reportedly been carried out on Gaza city and it's surroundings in the past 18 hours. There are unconfirmed reports of 60 deaths. Civilian deaths in both Gaza and in Beirut, number in the hundreds over the past two days alone.

In addition, Hal Turner is reporting the same as this.

Last night, there was an "earthquake" in Iran, which the U.S. Geological Survey reports as being Magnitude 4.5. But the seismographs triggered an ALERT about this quake: There was no "compression wave" at the start of the event.

An Armenian station detected this 4.6 magnitude seismic event in Iran last night. Researchers noted that it lacked a seismic compressional wave, making the event more consistent with an explosion rather than an earthquake.

It thus appears that Iran just sent a very big message to Israel, and to the West.

Given the way things are going in the Middle East and around the world, one wonders if anyone in the West is even listening for any message.

Did Iran Just Test Nuke Near Semnan? M4.6 Seismic Event Lacked a "Seismic Compressional Wave"

Mostly on social media they are talking about how Iran might respond to an Israeli attack

Iran has already included Israel's Dimona nuclear plant on its target list which could be knocked out within minutes, even before Israeli warplanes return to their bases.

Iran could lay Siege to the new import route to Israel via the UAE and Bahrain, while the Red Sea is already closed. Israel imports machinery, agricultural products, electrical and electronic equipment, textiles, electric cars, chemicals, rubber and plastics via this route.

The New York Times writes: If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia will be unable to activate its alternative pipeline because of the Houthis.

If Israel cuts off Iran's ability to export oil, Iran's regional competitors could take advantage of the opportunity by increasing their exports to China.

But Iran could stop oil tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and prevent that from happening.

Saudi Arabia has tried to reroute some of its oil from the Strait of Hormuz by building pipelines to the Red Sea, but that route has now been made dangerous by attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

This is the latest analysis from MahmoodOD

🔴 Israeli Attack TONIGHT? | A Year To 7th October Attacks: What Do We Know?

Now, we just have to wait with baited breath to see if there is a major exchange between Israel and Iran and we are in a major regional war with dire global consequences.

Perhaps we should remember this:

January 30 2023

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the permanent leader of the LDPR party for three decades, was remembered by many not only as a bright and charismatic politician, but also as the author of predictions, some of which were destined to come true.



Many of the predictions voiced by Zhirinovsky came true with enviable accuracy even a few years after his speech itself. For example, the politician “predicted” the reunification of Russia with the Donbass back in 1991, the beginning of the NVO (in 2021), as well as a major military conflict and partial mobilization in the Russian Federation (in 2015).



Today, many recall another prediction of the LDPR leader, who died last year.



Zhirinovsky stated that the third world war will begin in the Middle East and this will happen by 2024. At that moment, in his words, everyone will forget about Ukraine.

In Iran, there will be the most terrible events, in particular, the start of the third world

- said the politician, emphasizing that this country is not Vietnam or Kosovo.



Taking into account the recent events in Iran, Vladimir Zhirinovsky's next "prophecy" may well come true if the escalation gains momentum.

