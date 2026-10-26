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Canadian Prepper

⚡ALERT! 500 US Military Bases Preparing for 90 DAY GRID DOWN BLACKOUT! WTF DO THEY KNOW?!

INTERVIEW with Prof Marandi: The eve of destruction

I never believe Trump about anything, says Prof Seyed Marandi, but it's obvious he is going to attack Iran again. In the next few days or after the US midterms. And it will catapult us in a global economic catastrophe

NETANYAHU WANTS TO BOMB IRAN, IDF CHEIF REFUSES, LULA WINS BRAZIL ELECTION w/ CIA Larry Johnson

🚨YEMEN IS ADVANCING | Saudi Arabia Gets HIT HARD | Dimitri Lascaris

🚨”ISRAEL WILL BECOME UNINHABITABLE IN 1 HOUR!” | Iran’s MAJOR Revelation

Pepe Escobar:14 Russian Planes, WHAT’S INSIDE? Pakistan’s Wartime Supply, ONLY 2 MEN GHALIBAF + REZAEI

Pepe Escobar’s Russian contacts count 14 Ilyushin cargo flights into Iran — contents unknown. A senior Pakistani military officer told our host Pakistan would supply Iran “with everything that Iran needs” if war comes. And a source close to the Supreme Leader says two men set Iran’s terms: Ghalibaf and Mohsen Rezaei. Plus Pakistan’s energy decision, its new partners — and Brazil’s vote tonight.



— 06:21 If war comes: what a senior Pakistani officer says Pakistan would do.

— 17:40 The two men who decide for Iran — per a source close to the Supreme Leader.

— 08:00 14 Russian cargo planes — and what Escobar can and cannot say about what is inside.



What you’ll learn: how Pakistan is balancing its people’s energy needs against its IMF commitments · what a senior officer says Pakistan would do if war comes

· who sets Tehran’s terms for any deal with Washington

· what Russia is committing to Iran, per Iranian and Russian sources

· what the new Badr MoU means for Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye and Indonesia

· why nothing moves before the 3 November midterms.



Sourcing note: The Pakistani officer’s account and the report of the two Iranian negotiators are our host’s own sourcing and cannot be independently verified in full.

The count of 14 Russian cargo flights is Pepe Escobar’s information; he says their contents are unknown.

The Russian LPG cargo for Pakistan has not been confirmed — the host says so on air.

Public record: Pakistan’s Commerce Ministry withdrew its 3 October suspension of trade at the Gabd and Taftan crossings on 16 October (Dawn); the Badr MoU was signed in Doha on 21 October by Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia (Geo News); Iran International reported on 7 October that Ghalibaf’s negotiating role was approved by the Supreme Leader; Lavrov met Araghchi in Tehran on 19 October (Al Jazeera); President Trump said on 8 October the US would not attack Iran before the midterms. Brazil: the segment was recorded before polls closed; crowd figures quoted on air are not official estimates.

BREAKING: Per Fox News, the Pentagon is preparing every major US military base to survive 90 days without outside electricity, fuel, water, or supplies.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/inside-pentagons-doomsday-plan-keep-america-fighting-global-war-erupts

Portable Nuclear Reactors, Fuel Stockpiles: Pentagon’s “FORTRESS” Plan To Keep US Fighting If Global War Breaks Out

PROJECT FORTRESS: A key part of the initiative is making military bases independent of civilian power grids through portable nuclear reactors, large-scale batteries and microgrids capable of sustaining operations during prolonged outages.

https://www.news18.com/amp/world/portable-nuclear-reactors-fuel-stockpiles-pentagons-fortress-plan-to-keep-us-fighting-if-global-war-breaks-out-10397137.html

The seals clap.