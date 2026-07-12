The world can breath a bit easier today
Lindsey Graham died of a heart attack.Or was he taken out?
Last night I received the following news:
Reflected in the warmongering, pro-Trump media
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/lindsey-graham-911-call/
This is Hal Turner reporting on this:
Senator Lindsay Graham DEAD at 71
Lindsey Graham, a longtime Republican senator from South Carolina, died on Saturday after a “brief and sudden” illness, his office said in a statement. He was 71.
“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” said the statement, which was posted early Sunday on social media.
Just days ago, Iran threatened to kill him:
Graham had just come back from a Kiev, Ukraine meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.
Emergency medical services received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a person suffering chest pains at a Capitol Hill home owned by Graham, according to the audio. About 25 minutes later, emergency personnel said that CPR was in progress and that a man at the house was suffering from cardiac arrest.
And Zero Hedge
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sen-lindsey-graham-dead-71-following-brief-and-sudden-illness
Maybe the Epstein videos are not about Trump, but rather Lindsey Graham
Most likely Occum’s Taser, a combo Flu+CoViD mRNA booster clot shot plus long airplane trips = died suddenly.