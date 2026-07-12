Last night I received the following news:

Reflected in the warmongering, pro-Trump media

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/lindsey-graham-911-call/

This is Hal Turner reporting on this:

Lindsey Graham, a longtime Republican senator from South Carolina, died on Saturday after a “brief and sudden” illness, his office said in a statement. He was 71.

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” said the statement, which was posted early Sunday on social media.

Just days ago, Iran threatened to kill him:

Graham had just come back from a Kiev, Ukraine meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Emergency medical services received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a person suffering chest pains at a Capitol Hill home owned by Graham, according to the audio. About 25 minutes later, emergency personnel said that CPR was in progress and that a man at the house was suffering from cardiac arrest.

And Zero Hedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sen-lindsey-graham-dead-71-following-brief-and-sudden-illness

Questions are being asked

Was Lindsey Graham ASSASSINATED By IRGC & Russia?

Steven ben-Noon

Did Russia Target Senator Lindsey Graham?

LINDSEY GRAHAM IS DEAD: US Senator DIES SUDDENLY After Trip to UKRAINE

Some appreciations

Iranian media

Alexander Dugin

Dmitri Lascaris

Scott Ritter

George Galloway

MONOLOGUE: A perfectly revolting specimen