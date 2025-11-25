Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lani Larkin's avatar
Lani Larkin
4h

We gain lots of intellectual knowledge when government gets involved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4h

Very Star Trek-sounding!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture