THIS STORY IS NOW UNLOCKED AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC BECAUSE IT HAS NOW LEAKED TO MULTIPLE MEDIA OUTLETS.

After yesterday’s unwanted and unexpected release of a 28 point U.S. Peace Plan Proposal by a member of the Ukraine Parliament, and two hours or so later, the Ukraine representative at the United Nations asserting to the UN Security Council that Ukraine will “never accept” . . . . certain aspects of that proposal, the Trump Administration took off the gloves. (Story Here)

Kiev has been told they must sign the proposal BY NEXT THURSDAY (Thanksgiving Holiday in the USA) or all U.S. Intelligence information and all U.S. weapons provisions will be permanently cut off. This includes weapons sales “to Europe” for Ukraine.

Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of the Ukraine Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) has published what are claimed to be the details of a U.S. proposal for peace between Ukraine and Russia.

---------- Full text of 28 point Trump peace plan that is published by Ukrainian MP & media:

1. Ukraine’s sovereignty will be confirmed.

2. A full and comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. All ambiguities of the past 30 years will be considered resolved.

3. It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and that NATO will not expand further.

4. A dialogue will be conducted between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation, thereby ensuring global security and increasing opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.

5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.

6. The size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be limited to (6)00,000 personnel.

7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that it will not accept Ukraine in the future.

8. NATO agrees not to deploy troops in Ukraine.

9. European fighter aircraft will be stationed in Poland.

10. U.S. Guarantees:

The United States will receive compensation for the guarantee.

If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee.

If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of new territories and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked.

If Ukraine without cause launches a missile at Moscow or Saint Petersburg, the security guarantee will be considered invalid.

11. Ukraine retains the right to EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while the issue is under consideration.

12. A powerful global package of measures for the reconstruction of Ukraine, including but not limited to:

a. Creation of a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in high-growth sectors, including technology, data-processing centres, and artificial intelligence.

b. The United States will cooperate with Ukraine on the joint reconstruction, development, modernisation, and operation of Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities.

c. Joint efforts to restore war-affected territories, including the reconstruction and modernisation of cities and residential areas.

d. Infrastructure development.

e. Extraction of minerals and natural resources.

f. The World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts.

13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:

a. The lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon gradually and on an individual basis.

b. The United States will conclude a long-term economic cooperation agreement aimed at mutual development in the fields of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data-processing centres, rare-earth mining projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities.

c. Russia will be invited to return to the G8.

14. Frozen assets will be used in the following way:

US$100 billion of frozen Russian assets will be invested in U.S.-led reconstruction and investment efforts in Ukraine. The United States will receive 50% of the profits from this undertaking. Europe will add another US$100 billion to increase the total investment available for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Frozen European assets will be unfrozen. The remaining frozen Russian assets will be invested in a separate American-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint American-Russian projects in areas to be determined. This fund will be aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and increasing shared interests in order to create strong motivation not to return to conflict.

15. A joint American-Russian working group on security issues will be established to facilitate and ensure the fulfilment of all provisions of this agreement.

16. Russia will legislatively enshrine a policy of non-aggression toward Europe and Ukraine.

17. The United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and arms control, including START-1.

18. Ukraine agrees to remain a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

19. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be restarted under IAEA supervision, and the generated electricity will be split equally between Russia and Ukraine (50:50).

20. Both countries undertake to introduce educational programmes in schools and society that promote understanding and tolerance of different cultures and the elimination of racism and prejudice:

a. Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and protection of linguistic minorities.

b. Both countries agree to lift all discriminatory measures and to guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education.

c. All Nazi ideology and activity must be rejected and prohibited.

21. Territories:

a. Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk will be recognised de facto as Russian, including by the United States.

b. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de facto recognition along the line of contact.

c. Russia renounces other annexed territories (probably referring to Russian-occupied parts of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – Ed.) that it controls outside the five regions.

d. Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the part of Donetsk oblast they currently control; this withdrawal zone will be regarded as a neutral demilitarised buffer zone, internationally recognised as territory belonging to the Russian Federation. Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone.

22. After future territorial arrangements are agreed, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of violation of this commitment.

23. Russia will not obstruct Ukraine’s commercial use of the Dnipro River, and agreements will be reached on the free transportation of grain across the Black Sea.

24. A humanitarian committee will be created to resolve outstanding issues:

a. All remaining prisoners and bodies will be exchanged on the “all-for-all” principle.

b. All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children.

c. A family reunification programme will be implemented.

d. Measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of conflict victims.

25. Ukraine will hold elections 100 days after the agreement is signed.

26. All parties involved in the conflict will receive full amnesty for actions committed during the war and will undertake not to file claims or pursue complaints in the future.

27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by a Peace Council headed by President Trump. Predetermined sanctions will apply in the event of violations.

28. Once all parties have agreed to and signed this memorandum, the ceasefire will enter into force immediately after both sides withdraw to the agreed positions so that implementation of the agreement can begin.

Hal Turner Impression:

At first-glance, this seems to be a contract that also applies to NATO and to the European Union, neither of which are likely to sign-on to it!

Worse, parts of the Agreement seem to “grab” $100 Billion worth of Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Funds which have been frozen by Europe without legal authority or legal justification. It seems doubtful, on its face, that Russia would agree to this.

In addition, the Agreement calls for the “gradual” easing of Sanctions upon Russia, and the “reintegration” of Russia into the Global financial system, neither of which has any date certain.

One cannot help but notice that the British spelling of “neighbouring” as opposed to the American “neighboring” is used above, as is the use of “programmes” instead of the AMerican “programs.” That the British would have participated in the creation of this document seems to pretty well guarantee it’s non-adoption.

I don’t see this as a viable agreement at all.

UPDATE - 6:13 PM EST -- UKRAINE REJECTS !

From the UN security council just now:

Ukraine has officially received from the American side a draft plan. We outline the fundamental principles that matter to our people. We agree to work on the plan’s provisions in a way that would bring about a just end to the war.

In this context, allow me to make several critical points.

1-First, while Ukraine stands ready to engage in meaningful negotiations to end this war — including at the leaders’ level — our red lines are clear and unwavering. There will never be any recognition, formal or otherwise, of Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation as Russian. Our land is not for sale.

Ukraine will not accept any limits on its right to self-defense or on the size and capabilities of our Armed Forces. Nor will we tolerate any infringement on our sovereignty, including our sovereign right to choose the alliances we want to join. Any genuine peace process must respect a fundamental principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, and nothing about Europe without Europe.

And let me be equally clear: we will not reward the genocidal intent that underpins Russian aggression by undermining our identity, including our language.

2- Second, support for Ukraine is indispensable. Peace requires strengthened security and sustained financial assistance to Ukraine. Reinforcing Ukraine’s defense capabilities is not an escalation — it is the only path to compelling Russia to engage constructively in international peace efforts. In this regard, we express profound gratitude to all partners and allies. This support is an investment in the rules-based international order and global peace.

3- Third, the Kremlin regime will not stop unless it is stopped through unyielding and concerted pressure. There is only one realistic path to ending this war: Russia must be compelled to retreat — economically, politically, and militarily.

Hal Turner Remark: This looks to me as if “the war will continue. Apparently, until there is no more “Ukraine.” That’s fine with me. A country such as this, which is outright losing the war, is in no position to make demands. Apparently, they have not yet been sufficiently beaten-up to come to their senses. Please, Russia, put them out of our misery. Conquer the rest of that country and be done with it.

Kiev is furious. Europe is throwing absolute Diplomatic fits.

Things are being said to the US by numerous pro-Ukraine entities, that are destroying decades-long relationships with the U.S..

The pro-Ukraine crowd is having mental meltdowns on a scale that has never been seen before.

It has already become explicitly clear that “this is it” for the Ukraine war. The U.S. is FORCING the war to end.

What makes this dangerous, is that with the U.S. decision to force Ukraine into peace “by next Thursday” - and the meltdowns taking place in financial markets -- it __could__ force the hand of the Deep State to engage in a massive “false flag” attack, to try to deliberately trigger World War 3.

We will know within 7 days. Make no mistake, we are, right now, in the single most dangerous time period, in the history of human existence. Right now is more dangerous that the “7 days in May” which was the “Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Get right with God. Top-off your “preps.” Head on a swivel, watching what happens.

France’s top general on Thursday faced a backlash across the political spectrum after warning that the country must be ready to “lose its children” against the background of the threat posed by Russia.

Chief of the Defense Staff General Fabien Mandon said in a speech to local mayors on Tuesday that, while France has the economic and demographic power to defeat Moscow, it lacked the “spirit” in society to stand up to the menace.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since Moscow in February 2022 launched the full-scale invasion of its neighbor. European powers, including France, have backed Ukraine with increasing supplies of weapons but have always insisted they are not directly involved in the conflict.

“We have all the knowledge, all the economic and demographic strength to deter the Moscow regime from trying its luck by going further,” said Mandon.

“What we lack, and this is where you have a major role to play, is the strength of spirit to accept suffering in order to protect who we are,” he told the mayors.

“If our country falters because it is not prepared to accept – let’s be honest – to lose its children, to suffer economically because defense production will take precedence, then we are at risk,” he added.

Keith Kellogg is resigning from his position as U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine.

Details are VERY sketchy right now, but this seems to have to do with backdoor negotiations that have been taking place between Washington and Moscow, to settle the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Apparently, and this is just SPECULATION right now, Kellogg believed the propaganda that Ukraine could turn things around, while the few realists in the Administration see that as impossible.

Apparently, and this is also just SPECULATION, when Kellogg found out that Washington is pretty much ready to accept Russia’s terms for Ukraine, he realized he had no future in his role as Special Envoy and tendered his resignation.

More info if and when details emerge, but Kellogg’s departure is said to be factually confirmed.

The plan for conflict resolution could serve as the foundation for a final peace settlement, the Russian president has said

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the US plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine is an updated version of a proposal developed following his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

”During the discussions, the American side asked us to make certain compromises,” Putin said, during a meeting with the Security Council. Back in Anchorage, Moscow confirmed its agreement with the peace proposals, Putin noted. However, after the Alaska talks, the American side paused due to Ukraine’s rejection of Trump’s plan.

Putin also mentioned that Moscow had received the text of the new Trump plan, but it has not yet been discussed “in detail.” “I believe it could also form the basis of a final peace settlement,” the president said.

Ukrainian MP publishes purported terms of new peace deal

Vladimir Zelensky has also responded to the plan, saying that Ukraine must brace for a tough choice between accepting it or risking losing a key backer.

According to Reuters, the White House has threatened to cut off Ukraine from intelligence and military aid, should Kiev reject it.

The US submitted the plan as Zelensky’s legitimacy at home has been significantly undermined by a corruption scandal while Ukraine’s forces on the conflict frontlines have suffered a series of setbacks.

In recent months, Russian forces have been steadily advancing in the Donetsk People’s Republic, making significant gains.

Live updates

In an address on his Telegram, Vladimir Zelensky has told Ukrainians of a choice between “the difficult 28 points, or a very difficult winter”

The surprise submission of a peace plan to a weakened Vladimir Zelensky by the US on Thursday, together with the overnight publication of an alleged draft text, has forced Kiev’s European backers into what Western media is widely calling an ‘emergency’ response.

Zelensky has addressed Ukrainians in a ten-minute video on his Telegram channel, citing the necessity to face up to the reported 28-points contained in the US-backed plan, decried by his Western European backers, or “a very difficult winter.”

The Kremlin has refused to get involved in “megaphone diplomacy,” following a series of loud proclamations of defiance from Brussels on Friday morning. European Council President Antonio Costa openly admitted that the EU has not been told about the plan, which has reportedly been backed by US President Donald Trump.

Zelensky has also held an ‘emergency’ call with French President Emmanuel Macon, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friederich Merz.

You can read the text reportedly leaked from Kiev last night here, while below we will bring you up to date with reactions from Moscow, Kiev, Brussels and beyond.

Read live updates HERE

Ukraine must choose between losing a key ally or losing dignity agreeing to the US proposal, the politician has said

Ukraine must choose between losing a key ally or losing dignity agreeing to the US proposal, the politician has said

Vladimir Zelensky has said Ukraine must brace for a tough choice between accepting the “28 difficult points” received from the US or risk losing a key backer. His comments come after the submission of a proposal and the leaking of its purported text by a Ukrainian MP.

According to Reuters, the administration of US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off Ukraine from intelligence and military aid, should Kiev reject it.

In a video address to Ukrainians on Friday, Zelensky stated that the country is going through “one of the most difficult moments in our history.”

While not directly mentioning the US-proposed peace roadmap, he said that failure to accept the “difficult 28 points” would likely result in the “most difficult… winter” for Ukraine since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. Kiev confirmed receiving the newly proposed peace plan from Washington on Thursday, but stopped short of revealing its contents.

According to media reports, the roadmap features 28 points, including but not limited to the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the parts of Russia’s Donbass it still controls, downsizing the country’s military, and giving up on NATO aspirations. Kiev would also reportedly be required to make Russian an official language. In exchange, it would presumably be offered Western security guarantees.

In his Friday address to the nation, Zelensky said that Kiev would be working “calmly” and “quickly” with Washington and its European backers to ensure that “Ukraine’s national interests are taken into account.”

The Ukrainian leader vowed to present unspecified “alternatives,” while trying to avoid the impression that he “does not want peace.”

Zelensky also mentioned his latest phone call with a number of EU leaders, expressing confidence that “Europe will be with us.” He further claimed that Ukraine is “now the only shield” protecting Europe from Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly dismissed as “nonsense” claims made by some EU officials, who have accused Moscow of planning an attack on the bloc’s members.

In recent months, Russian forces have been steadily advancing in the Donetsk People’s Republic, making significant gains. The Ukrainian military, by contrast, is facing severe personnel shortages.

While Zelensky stopped short of directly acknowledging this in his latest speech, he did say that although Ukrainians are “made of steel… any metal” may eventually break under pressure.

