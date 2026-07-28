Seemorerocks

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ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
43m

>Zelensky did a dumb

>Now Iran is going to blow up every oil and gas pipeline in Europe

This couldn't possibly have come at a worse time for Europe. When winter comes they're screwed. Not only is there an oil and gas shortage, the most reliable way for them to get oil and gas is also going to be gone. Europe is done, and the whole global economy is going to feel the impact.

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

"The Kingdom is dismantling this proxy force..." Yes someone IS getting dismantled, hint...NOT the Houthis.

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