This a day of increasing insanity.

I shall cover mostly the energy question rather than the military one.

Start with this diagnosis from the esteemed Alastair Crook.

Trump, the liar, of course, denies the truth

https://www.rt.com/news/643514-trump-rejects-reports-us-missile-shortfall/

Another report from Alastair Crooke

Alastair Crooke: Yemen’s Red Sea Siege as a New Front in Iran War

War casualities

The only area of Alistair Crooke’s analysis I might question is his contention that Russia’s refineries are largely untouched. Russia has been forced to import diesel from elsewhere.

https://caspiannews.com/news-detail/fuel-crisis-forces-russia-to-seek-gasoline-imports-from-india-2026-6-24-40/

In addition, these shipments are largely under attack by the EU, which is, as we know, is committing economic suicide.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/eu-launching-mission-board-russian-shadow-fleet-tankers-indian-ocean

https://news-pravda.com/world/2026/07/24/2465554.html

Look closely enough, you will probably find Russia has been badly affected by attacks by the Ukrainians.

I have seen reports of diesel shortages in far-flung areas of Russia Re. Europe see this report



Is this a mind virus or an agenda at play?

Destruction of Saudi oil refineries

Now, not only is the Gulf of Hormuz closed but the war has spread to the Red Sea since the Saudis attacked Yemen

It is hard to find reports on the original attack that provoked this provocation

Afire was reported at the Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan on Saturday following what social media reports and satellite fire-detection data described as a Houthi ballistic missile and drone attack.

Fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement intensified into a new front of the wider regional conflict.

According to social media reports and imagery, thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the Saudi Aramco Jazan oil refinery, with multiple fire hotspots detected by NASA’s FIRMS/VIIRS satellite monitoring system at the site.

https://www.turkiyetoday.com/region/aramco-refinery-in-jazan-burns-after-houthi-missile-and-drone-strike-3224596

Today: ANOTHER oil refinery has been hit in Saudi Arabia

Coming through now

Oil refineries are burning but the paper price of oil goes down 8%?!!

Russia’s Kirill Dmitriev asks the right question

War spreads to Ukraine and Europe

Zelensky visits selected UK PM Burnham .

Andy Burnham has said the UK is “with Ukraine 100%” as Volodymyr Zelensky became the prime minister’s first international visitor since entering No 10.

Burnham said the visit of the Ukrainian president was designed to “send a very clear message” about the UK’s continued support.

“To put it simply, Volodymyr, I want you to know that we’ve got your back, you can count on me and you can count on us. You can count on the UK for as long as it takes,” he said at a naval base in Portsmouth on Monday.

Zelensky, meanwhile, said Ukraine’s relationship with the UK was “stronger than ever”.

Addressing Zelensky, Burnham said: “I am personally with you 100%, Mr President, and I will honour every commitment this country has made to Ukraine in full.”

Burnham added that he intended to visit Ukraine

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy8me5vyjg2o

Iran has claimed that Ukraine attacked one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea at Israel’s behest over the weekend.

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky stated earlier that the vessel struck on Saturday was transporting military cargo. Iran, which has denied involvement in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine, said the attack killed one sailor.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated his country’s position during separate calls with the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Zelensky has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel’s behest to drag Europe into its war,” Araghchi wrote on X on Sunday.

“In calls with EU High Rep Kallas and FM Lavrov, [I] made clear that what the freeloader in Kiev did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED,” he added.

https://www.rt.com/news/643503-iran-zelensky-attacked-ship/

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/war-zones-converging-zelensky-says-ukraine-hit-ship-transporting-military-cargo-iran

You can largely forget western MSM.

You have to go to regional sources

https://www.arabnews.com/node/2652374/middle-east

Ukraine attacks IRAQ?

In addition, we have this, of importance to Europe.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/kazakhstans-oil-output-plummets-after-drone-attacks-forced-exporting-terminal-2026-07-23/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

This is the latest

Ukraine has dismissed Iranian threats of retaliation, following Kyiv’s targeting of an Iranian cargo vessel in the Caspian Sea on Saturday.

The incident marked the first direct link between the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

“Iran’s threats are unjustified and groundless,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha posted on X this afternoon.

“The regime in Tehran is a direct accomplice to Russian aggression against Ukraine, fuelling Moscow’s criminal war with weapons that have killed Ukrainians since 2022,” he wrote, referring to the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday announced that Ukrainian forces had achieved “very good results” in long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea, including against vessels used to transport military cargo linked to Iran.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwyj7yl0xndo

IRGC EU TARGET LIST!

Iran reportedly draws up list of EU-linked energy targets over Zelensky provocations



According to reports circulating on Persian-language channels, Iran has compiled a list of European-linked energy infrastructure as potential targets, since Zelensky is a European proxy force whose actions could trigger a response against EU energy interests.



Pipelines linked to Europe:



— Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan

— Baku–Supsa

— Saudi East–West Pipeline

— Southern Gas Corridor

— Trans-Caspian Pipeline

— East Med Pipeline

— Arab Gas Pipeline

— El Arish–Ashkelon Pipeline



Oil and gas fields linked to Europe:



— Azeri–Chirag–Guneshli (ACG), Azerbaijan

— Shah Deniz field, Azerbaijan

— Absheron field, Azerbaijan

— Leviathan field, Israel

— Zohr field, Egypt

— Cronos field (Block 6), Cyprus

— GGIP project, Iraq



LNG facilities linked to Europe:



— Idku LNG plant, Egypt

— SEGAS LNG plant, Damietta, Egypt

— Revithoussa terminal, Greece

— Alexandroupolis terminal, Greece



Other:



— Green hydrogen projects in Oman backed by European investment

SOURCE

There is also this

India has summoned Ukraine’s envoy to protest an attack on a commercial vessel in the Black Sea near Russia that left one sailor dead.

Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk was called in to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in connection with the drone strike on the commercial vessel MV Omorfi.

“The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce,” the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

https://www.rt.com/india/643518-india-summons-ukrainian-ambassador/

Netanyahu headed to Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed to Washington on Monday, where he said he would meet U.S. ​President Donald Trump for their first face-to-face talks since the start of ‌their conflict with Iran.

It will be Netanyahu’s eighth meeting with Trump since the U.S. president returned to office, and their first since February, right before Israel and the United States launched a joint ​aerial campaign against Iran.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/netanyahu-says-iran-is-top-agenda-meeting-with-trump-2026-07-27/

From Indian media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has departed for Washington ahead of a crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, where Iran is expected to dominate the agenda. However, the visit began with an unusual twist—Netanyahu’s aircraft reportedly departed from Nevatim Airbase instead of Ben Gurion Airport, and no journalists were allowed aboard the Wing of Zion state aircraft. Israeli officials offered no explanation for the arrangements. Before leaving, Netanyahu said the mission would focus on Israel’s security and expanding regional peace. What lies behind the extraordinary security measures?

A final comment

NONE of this is being reported anywhere in western media, or in a way that readers can get any context.

Indeed it is being covered up.

Look at this video about the insanity that has overtaken Europe.

When I tried checking the news about a THIRD refinery being attacked in Saudi Arabia with Leo AI I was told the news was fake. When I presented the evidence it then said it has not been confirmed by “reputable” (ie. mainstream western media).

When I asked Chat GPT I got confirmation that the main sources of oil are:

Look at this list.

At least half of these countries are having their oil exports severely restricted due to the war. Others have severe problems attached to them. Venezuela, for one, is hardly a player.

We are largely restricted to producers in the western hemisphere.

I went on to ask about Kazakhstani oil, which is not on the list but is a major source of oil for Europe since they boycotted Russian oil because it turns out that Kazakhstan (not on the above list) has restricted exports because of Ukrainian attacks.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/kazakhstans-oil-output-plummets-after-drone-attacks-forced-exporting-terminal-2026-07-23/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Indeed!

So I asked, where, with difficulties with Kazakh oil, the Gulf of Hormuz closed and Saudi refineries destroyed and a Houthi, embargo, plus US reserves down to sludge, is europe going to get its oil from

The answer came back

AI gave the United States, Norway, Canada (tar sands), Brazil and Guyana, Nigeria, Angola as possible alternatives.

Not very promising.

AI says that the oil industry is “resilient” and its more a question of “tightness” rather than failure.

In short, AI is very hesitant to admit to the problems (it has to be extracted from it). It is very quick to paint a picture based on statistics and reports from “verified”(but largely false media sources.

In short, it cannot be relied on to produce anything other than the very distorted western media position.

I will rely on the independent commentators.

I am rapidly coming around to the (largely Ickean) view that there is an agenda to bring down the world energy sector and this may even include players like Iran and Russuia (in other words, the Cult Icke talks about).