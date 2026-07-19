The war on Russia
Moscow Smashes Largest Logistics Center in Kiev
During last night’s missile Barrage into Kiev, Ukraine, Russia destroyed one of the largest Logistics Centers in Kiev: Amtel Logistics.
Sputnik@SputnikInt
🚨 Russian strike demolishes major defense factory in Kiev Russian forces have destroyed the UKRTAC plant, a facility producing body armor, helmets, and other protective equipment for Ukrainian troops, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The company's owners confirmed
3:42 PM · Jul 19, 2026 · 6.14K Views
6 Replies · 121 Reposts · 435 Likes
Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil@ivan_8848
‼️🇷🇺💥The Russian Army is launching massive strikes against enemy ports and vessels near Odessa ▪️Throughout the day, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports and vessels deployed in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense
5:57 PM · Jul 19, 2026 · 15.5K Views
7 Replies · 59 Reposts · 225 Likes
Brandon Weichert@WeTheBrandon
So, basically, the Israeli and Ukrainian Wars are attacking global energy and food production while attacking regional (in the Mideast) water supplies. These are two fronts in the same war.
Megatron @Megatron_ron
NEW: Ukrainian attack drones struck multiple Russian fuel and oil storage facilities in the city of Stavropol this morning
1:43 PM · Jul 19, 2026 · 37.5K Views
84 Replies · 342 Reposts · 1.32K Likes
More dots to connect.