GEORGE GALLOWAY MONOLOGUE: The war is on again

The Israeli Defense Force(IDF) is offensively attacking Beirut Lebanon, again.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned last week that Tehran would “respond with force” if Dahiyeh in Beirut were struck:

All eyes are on Tehran to see if they make good on their word.

UPDATE 10:40 AM EDT --

Iranian state media is reporting that the Supreme National Security Council has called an emergency session following Israel’s strike on Beirut’s Dahiyeh district.

Israel informed the U.S. in advance before the strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Saudi Al-Hadath reports.

UPDATE 10:48 AM EDT --

Iranian state media claims that the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbia headquarters has placed “Operation True Promise 5” on standby following Israeli strikes in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district.

UPDATE 11:40 AM EDT --

Iran’s IRGC is now ready to execute “Operation True Promise 5” against Israel tonight, with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei having authorized the full-scale resumption of war.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council convened an emergency session, saying a “painful and decisive response” will come in response to Beirut strikes, per Iranian state TV.

Iran has issued an evacuation warning to all residents in northern Israeli territory to immediately leave, with coordinates of Israeli targets now transferred to missile units.

UPDATE 12:25 PM EDT --

Qalibaf (Speaker of Iran Parliament and Chief Negotiator with U.S.): “The naval blockade on us and Washington’s green light to Israel make their bases and interests legitimate targets.”

UPDATE 12:33 PM EDT --

QATAR Issues a 7 DAY NOTAM, READY FOR WAR

I assume this is in anticipation of an attack on Israel by Iran for striking Lebanon.

This could result in the U.S. hitting Iran from their Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

NOTAM:

This NOTAM is restricting all flights from today until June 14th. It will establish alternative flight routes through its airspace for aircraft departing from Doha and airports in Saudi. That’s almost a whole week of suspended flights.

UPDATE 5:01 PM EDT --

Hostilities in the Israel/US - Iran Conflict are RESUMING!

About three hours ago, I departed my home in New Jersey and drove to my country home in northeast Pennsylvania. (It had nothing to do with the hostilities in the Middle East).

In the three hours it took me to drive from NJ to PA, the following developments took place:

3:16 PM EDT -- Iran has just restarted the war with Israel. Ballistic missile attack.

3:31 PM EDT -- Israeli airspace and all flights at Ben Gurion Airport have reportedly been halted. Multiple U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft are said to be taking off from Israel as the IDF prepares a major response.

3:32 PM EDT -- Iran fired 5 waves of missiles towards northern Israel. The 5th is on the way right now. Every barrage consists of about 3-5 ballistic missiles.

3:35 PM EDT -- Iran’s IRGC says “this is the beginning of a full week of continuous strikes.” “Waves of missiles and drones will continue to be launched around the clock for the next seven days until the enemy is deterred and ceases its crimes.”

3:51 PM EDT -- According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), via the Fars New Agency: “Tonight’s operation was merely a warning announcement, and if aggressions are repeated, the responses will be broader and will include all American-Zionist targets in the region.”

The IRGC cites their reason for tonight’s ballistic missile attack against Northern Israel as continued Israeli strikes against Lebanon and U.S. attacks against Iranian coasts and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, and the Indian Ocean.

4:00 PM EDT -- Turkish media “Anadolu Agency”: Air raid sirens went off in Haifa and several other locations across northern Israel after Iran launched missiles. As interception attempts were underway, blasts were heard in both Nazareth and Haifa.

4:09 PM EDT -- Israel’s Ministry of Health is preparing to transfer all hospitals to protected areas and underground complexes - Channel 12

4:11 PM EDT -- Iraq has just shut its entire airspace. FAA NOTAM A0237/26 closes the Baghdad FIR effective 1940Z, citing “operational reasons,” the standard wording for closing a flight region when it turns into a military risk zone. It came through within the hour of Iran starting to fire ballistic missiles at northern Israel.

4:15 PM EDT -- The Islamic Republic has again cut off internet to 90 million Iranians.

4:37 PM EDT -- The Israeli army says it will continue its operations “throughout Lebanon”

4:39 PM EDT -- Trump says, “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years.” “I’m going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one.”

5:02 PM EDT -- Iran is now threatening that if Israel responds, missiles will be launched immediately toward a list of targets inside Israel.

5:04 PM EDT -- All airports in western Tehran FIR are closed until 23:30 Tehran time on June 8th - NOTAM

5:05 PM EDT -- US Embassy in Jerusalem has directed all U.S. government employees and their family members in Israel to shelter in place until further notice.

5:11 PM EDT -- Iran’s Foreign Ministry says its armed forces conducted ‘defensive strikes’ against Israel

5:22 PM EDT -- Trump and Netanyahu conducted a phone call. No word on what was said or how it went.

5:29 PM EDT -- After the phone call with Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a joint meeting with senior defense officials.

5:31 PM EDT -- Iran has sent a message to Israel saying it has finished its attacks and will not strike again if Israel does not respond.

Trump falls short of zionist expectations

Iran strikes Israel

The United States is saying publicly that it is not going to “unfreeze” Iranian money presently being held in the country of Qatar. Instead, it will direct that such money be used to pay for damages done during the Middle East Conflict. Trouble is, the money belongs to Iran, not the United States, and the U.S. has no right or authority to even “freeze” those funds, never mind use them for other purposes. This appears to be outright theft.

Engaging in sneak-attacks with Israel against Iran. Freezing funds of other countries, now stealing those funds by ordering them used to pay for war damages because Iran fought back when they were sneak-attacked. Piracy on the high seas seizing oil tanker vessels. Destruction of vessels on the high seas under the claim they are “narco-boats” without due process of law. Seizing the Leader of a country, Venezuela, using the Military to execute a criminal arrest warrant. Naval Blockades - which are overt acts of war - against Iran and Cuba.

The United States Government is not a government, it is the most heavily armed criminal gang on the planet!

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