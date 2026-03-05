General headlines

Iran’s revenge

https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2026/03/israel-us-iran-warfare-irgc-has-targeted-uss-lincoln-and-us-forces-base-in-middle-east-breaking-news-in-7-exclusive-videos/

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it struck multiple oil tankers linked to the United States and its allies. Iranian reports say missiles and drone boats targeted vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, including the Marshall Islands–flagged tanker MKD VYOM, which caught fire after being hit, leaving one crew member dead and several others injured. Another tanker, Skylight, was struck near Oman waters, forcing its crew to evacuate.

Iran has also issued a dramatic warning that the Strait of Hormuz is now “closed” to US, Israeli, and European-linked ships, threatening attacks on any vessel attempting to pass. While the strait is not physically blocked, the escalating attacks and threats have already slashed shipping traffic by nearly 80 percent, raising fears of a major disruption to global oil supplies as the crisis in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors intensifies.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it struck multiple oil tankers linked to the United States and its allies. Iranian reports say missiles and drone boats targeted vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, including the Marshall Islands–flagged tanker MKD VYOM, which caught fire after being hit, leaving one crew member dead and several others injured. Another tanker, Skylight, was struck near Oman waters, forcing its crew to evacuate.

Iran has also issued a dramatic warning that the Strait of Hormuz is now “closed” to US, Israeli, and European-linked ships, threatening attacks on any vessel attempting to pass. While the strait is not physically blocked, the escalating attacks and threats have already slashed shipping traffic by nearly 80 percent, raising fears of a major disruption to global oil supplies as the crisis in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors intensifies.

Iran’s drones hit USS Abraham Lincoln

Iran announced on Thursday that drones belonging to the naval forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps struck US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln after it approached Iranian territorial waters in the Sea of Oman.

According to the spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the vessel was hit directly by Iranian drones when it moved to within 340 kilometers of Iran’s territorial waters as part of what an attempt to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, after having moved away following the previous attack suffered by IRGC missiles.

https://gospanews.net/en/2026/03/02/russian-outlet-us-aircraft-carrier-abraham-lincoln-was-forced-to-leave-persian-gulf-after-irgc-strikes-with-ballistic-missiles/

TOP WAR Confirmed that USS Lincoln was Forced to retreat to the southeastern Indian Ocean

«Iranian media are publishing some details of the attack on the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln. A spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that the US Navy carrier group was attacked by four cruise missiles. rockets at the time of its location at a distance of up to 300 km from the coast of Iran» Top War has reported.

«The enemy aircraft carrier and its escort group were 250-300 km off the coast of Chabahar (an Iranian port on the Arabian Sea). After launching four cruise missiles, it was forced to retreat to the southeastern Indian Ocean».

As a reminder, the US side claimed that Iran posed no threat to the carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln. However, there is growing evidence that, following a report from the carrier strike group commander, Navy command ordered the aircraft carrier to withdraw—precisely after the Iranian attack.

It is not reported whether any serious damage was caused to the aircraft carrier.

Other coverage

Nobody is discussing how utterly terrifying the food situation just got for the Middle East right now.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) imports 80-90% of its food. Saudi Arabia, 80%. Kuwait, 98%.

NONE OF THAT FOOD CAN GET IN NOW.

The Strait of Hormuz isn’t just an oil chokepoint. It is the LIFELINE for food shipments into the entire Gulf.

Right now, that strait is effectively CLOSED and definitely under threat. Shipping rates have EXPLODED 650%. Insurance costs are through the roof - if you can even GET any coverage. Cargo ships are ALL rerouting.

Very Large Crude-oil Carrier (VLCC) rates are hitting record highs (~$423K/day), LNG shipping surged 650%+ to $300K/day in spots, and container lines are slapping $1,500–$4,000 war surcharges per box.

Here’s what nobody is saying out loud:

These countries have maybe 2-3 months (maximum) of strategic food reserves. After that? Rationing.

These countries pretty much have no farms. No rivers. No backup.

With one prolonged blockade, and 60 MILLION people in the Gulf face empty food shelves.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Global wheat prices are already climbing. Fertilizer shipments are disrupted. Supply chains that were BARELY recovering from COVID are snapping again.

The last time food prices spiked like this in the Middle East — it triggered the Arab Spring.

This isn’t about oil anymore.

This is about whether 60 Million people EAT.

Asia’s energy crunch is spreading fast as disruption at the Strait of Hormuz ripples across fuel markets.

Singapore bunker hubs cut supply, China halted diesel & gasoline exports, S. Korea petrochem declares naphtha force majeure, while Japan (~90% Middle East crude) may tap their Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

(HT REMARKS: Right now, we are experiencing the largest loss of oil supply in history (3X bigger than the 1973 Arab oil embargo).

The level of complacency to me is staggering. Prior playbooks do not apply!)

China instructed its largest oil refiners to suspend exports of diesel and gasoline immediately, according to a Bloomberg report.

The directive was issued verbally by officials from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) during a meeting with refinery executives. Sources familiar with the discussions said the order aimed to respond to growing disruptions in crude supplies from the Persian Gulf.

The report did not publicly name the refiners involved, referring only to the country’s largest companies.

Domestic oil supply takes priority

The export halt is meant to secure domestic fuel supplies as crude shipments from the Gulf face disruption following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. China sources more than half of its oil imports from the region, and oil prices have already risen by around 15-20%.

China’s major state-owned refiners are believed to be the main targets of the directive. These include Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC, which together dominate roughly 80% of China’s refining capacity and Gulf crude imports. Smaller independent refiners were not affected, as authorities focused on building domestic stockpiles.

IRAN BEGINS TARGETING OIL INFRASTRUCTURE

As of today, Thursday March 5, 2026, Iran is targeting Oil infrastructure in the Middle East.

Drones attacked the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in Georgian territory. This pipeline network provides 30% of Israel’s oil sources.

As a result of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, and of British Insurance Companies like Lloyd’s of London revoking war Insurance coverage for ships using the Strait of Hormuz, about twenty percent of daily global oil supplies have completely halted.

This is sending price shocks into the Oil Markets, which then reverberate into the Gasoline and Diesel Fuel prices at the pumps.

The price of gasoline in the United States has begun climbing. Today, it reached its highest since August of the year 2024:

If the halt of Middle East oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz continues, it is expected that oil may reach a price of $300 per barrel. That is expected to result in the price of gasoline to rise to fifteen to twenty dollars PER GALLON at gas pumps.

At those prices, the overwhelming majority of commerce will be forced to STOP. Worldwide.

As Commerce is forced to halt, because manufacturers cannot afford to pay for raw materials to be shipped into factories, or for finished products to be shipped to warehouses or stores, consumer spending will also stop.

Food distribution will also be affected. All food in Supermarkets MUST move by truck. But if the trucks have to pay twenty to thirty dollars a gallon for Diesel fuel, it will hit the food prices directly. When consumers are faced with not being able to buy food, FOOD RIOTS will likely begin.

Better stock-up on shelf-stable food supplies NOW, while food is actually still available.

A worldwide DEPRESSION is now said to be likely within 60 days of such fuel pricing.

RUSSIA MAY CUT OFF EU GAS - QATAR CUTS OFF GAS OPERATIONS

They can’t say a word. They’re TRAPPED.



THE ENERGY DEATH SPIRAL:

2022: Europe cut off Russian gas over Ukraine — felt brave



2023-2025: Qatar replaced most of what Russia supplied — Europe survived



NOW: Qatar declared force majeure — exports HALTED



YESTERDAY: Putin threatened to cut off ALL remaining gas to Europe



Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz — 20% of global energy GONE



Houthis control Bab el-Mandeb — another chokepoint SHUT



Every single energy source Europe depends on just got BLOCKED. At the same time.

THIS IS WHY EUROPE ISN’T CRITICIZING TRUMP:

They CAN’T. They need the U.S. to reopen those energy routes.

They barely have enough to keep the lights on THIS WINTER

They’re already struggling to fund Ukraine

They have ZERO leverage. None. They gave it all away in 2022.

WHAT’S REALLY HAPPENING BEHIND CLOSED DOORS:

Europe is cutting backroom energy deals with the Gulf and the U.S. RIGHT NOW

They’ll support whatever Trump does — as long as the gas keeps flowingThe continent that lectured the world about human rights just went SILENT because they need heat

THE BIGGER PICTURE:

Europe cut off Russia → made themselves dependent on the Gulf

The Gulf is now a WARZONE → Europe has no backup

Russia knows this → threatens to cut the last trickle

Europe is surrounded. No Russian gas. No Qatari LNG. No Iranian oil. No leverage.

The continent of 450 million people just became a hostage.

Not to any army. Not to any dictator.

To an energy bill they can’t pay and a war they can’t stop.

Europe isn’t staying quiet because they agree with Trump. They’re staying quiet because they have no choice.

They’ve been defanged. And everyone knows it.



The Bahrain Petroleum Company, BAPCO, is burning. Iranian missiles and drones reached the facility on March 5 despite Bahraini air defenses intercepting 75 missiles and 123 drones in the same wave. The intercept count is the highest single-day figure for any Gulf state in this war. The fires are confirmed by video. The fires are real.



Understand what BAPCO is. It is not an abstraction. It is the refinery that processes virtually all of Bahrain’s domestic petroleum output, sitting on an island of 800 square kilometers that also hosts Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the headquarters of the United States Fifth Fleet. The Fifth Fleet commands all US naval operations across the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean. The commanding officer of the Fifth Fleet wakes up every morning approximately twelve kilometers from the refinery that Iran just struck. If you wanted to design a single target that communicates simultaneously to the global energy market, the US Navy, and every Gulf monarchy watching this war, you would design BAPCO.



Iran did not need to destroy the facility to win the targeting decision. The mechanism of the strike is verification cost inversion applied to oil infrastructure rather than shipping insurance. An oil refinery that has been struck once by Iranian missiles in an active war is a refinery that no insurance underwriter, no shipping counterparty, and no downstream buyer can treat as a reliable facility without repricing every contract that touches it. The fires that Al Jazeera is broadcasting tonight are doing more work in the oil derivatives market than in the actual refinery. The facility will be repaired. The actuarial fact of its vulnerability cannot be unrepaired.



Bahrain has absorbed attacks since February 28. The kingdom hosts the only US naval headquarters in the Gulf theater. It is a country of 1.5 million people on an island that cannot be defended in depth because it has no depth. Its air defense systems are among the most capable in the region and they intercepted nearly 200 incoming projectiles in a single day. Six of those projectiles reached the refinery anyway. The interceptors cost orders of magnitude more per round than the drones they are stopping.



The attrition arithmetic that has governed every Gulf state’s position in this war has now been demonstrated at the petroleum infrastructure level. Iran does not need to shut BAPCO down. It needs to establish that BAPCO can be reached whenever Iran chooses to reach it. That threshold was crossed on March 5. Bahrain now knows it. The Fifth Fleet headquarters twelve kilometers away knows it. Every energy trading desk that has been pricing Gulf risk since February 28 is repricing it again tonight.



The fires at BAPCO are the visible part. The invisible part is the number that moved in the oil options market in the thirty minutes after the first video was posted.