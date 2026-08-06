This is, indeed MOST IMPORTANT

Although it got buried in yesterday’s earnings news from Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), or SpaceX, CEO Elon Musk just made a huge announcement about his “Starmind” plan to launch a new network of orbital AI data centers. And he’s teaming up with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to make it happen.

According to an announcement on SpaceX’s social media site X, SpaceX and Nvidia are working together to design the “compute payload” for Starmind AI1, the first in an orbiting network of satellites that will run AI workloads in outer space.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a “Double Down” signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same “Total Conviction” signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia.

https://finance.yahoo.com/technology/ai/articles/just-announced-spacex-nvidia-teaming-110001276.html