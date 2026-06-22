The Vatican fired him for revealing what the Bible actually saysRobin WestenraJun 22, 2026725ShareI first learned about Maurio Biglino from reading David Icke's latest book725Share
The book The Supernatural Realm talks about this. Very interesting.
I came across him a few years ago when he had a conversation with Paul Anthony Wallis, who has Youtube channel and has written 5 books on such matters. I have them all but only the first 2 or 3 are worthwhile. One learns some very interesting things from these books.. However, Icke & the remote viewers seem to cast all kinds of doubts on what Biglino & Wallis have written.