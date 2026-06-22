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Erin Jeffrey's avatar
Erin Jeffrey
6h

The book The Supernatural Realm talks about this. Very interesting.

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David Colley's avatar
David Colley
2h

I came across him a few years ago when he had a conversation with Paul Anthony Wallis, who has Youtube channel and has written 5 books on such matters. I have them all but only the first 2 or 3 are worthwhile. One learns some very interesting things from these books.. However, Icke & the remote viewers seem to cast all kinds of doubts on what Biglino & Wallis have written.

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