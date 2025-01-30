THE VACCINATED CAN BE PATENTED {OWNED}
• In a court case in 2013 (Pathology .vs. Myriad Genetics, Inc. in the U.S. the Supreme Court ruled that “you can not patent Human DNA as it was a “ from nature.”
• • BUT at the end of the ruling the Supreme Court DID RULE that “if you were to change a human’s genome by mRNA vaccines (which are being used currently) then the GENOME CAN BE PATENTED.”
• • This means that everyone who has had the vax is now technically “patented” & something that iOS patented is “owned” & will come under the definition of “trans-human.”
• • Those people that are legally identified as “trans-human” do not have access to Human Rights or any rights provided by the state
• • This is because they are not classed as 100% organic or a human • • Therefore, technically anyone having this vaccine could no longer have any access to human rights
• • There have been a few legal papers discussing this recently so clarification should be available soon.
https://x.com/HouseLyndseyRN/status/1885026862671491210
You know what's so creepy about these facts? Those who would like to and will use them in the future won't acknowledge or discuss them in any way at the present. When the right moment arrives, BOOM! The people who accepted mRNA injections will find that they have no control over medical procedures initiated by the companies who "own" their altered DNA. I remember everyone arguing about how any government could mandate anything during the Covid Fiasco and other people pointing toward EUAs. Those people were right. Placing "Covid" under EUA changed the complexion of the entire psyop. Suddenly...BOOM!
That was the beef w the food. Ask Percy. Likely planted seed on his land...by the rd. They dragged him through court, hoping he'd relent, but he didn't. He wasn't about to give up the generations of producing the best corn there was. They took that too. How is this even allowed? Absolutely not-we must not allow this kind of thing. Actually, I believe are already laws on the books about patenting life. They've cooked their goose!