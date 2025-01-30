THE VACCINATED CAN BE PATENTED {OWNED}

• In a court case in 2013 (Pathology .vs. Myriad Genetics, Inc. in the U.S. the Supreme Court ruled that “you can not patent Human DNA as it was a “ from nature.”

• • BUT at the end of the ruling the Supreme Court DID RULE that “if you were to change a human’s genome by mRNA vaccines (which are being used currently) then the GENOME CAN BE PATENTED.”

• • This means that everyone who has had the vax is now technically “patented” & something that iOS patented is “owned” & will come under the definition of “trans-human.”

• • Those people that are legally identified as “trans-human” do not have access to Human Rights or any rights provided by the state

• • This is because they are not classed as 100% organic or a human • • Therefore, technically anyone having this vaccine could no longer have any access to human rights

• • There have been a few legal papers discussing this recently so clarification should be available soon.

https://x.com/HouseLyndseyRN/status/1885026862671491210

https://supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf