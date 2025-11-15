Watch HERE

Apple has announced a digital ID in the 🇺🇸United States and is offering a beta version.

It is promoted as safer, faster, and more convenient, but we need to take a deeper look at what it means for identity to move from a wallet to a device that you cannot fully control.

When all personal information is stored in a single centralized system, a new level of vulnerability arises.

⚠️If the system fails, malfunctions, or is compromised, access to everyday life can be blocked.

Travel, purchases, and identity verification all suddenly depend on whether the technology works and who can access the data.

And when digital IDs start to connect with other systems like health records or financial accounts, even bigger questions arise.

▪️Who is watching?

▪️Who decides what you can access?