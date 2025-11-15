Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
37's avatar
37
2h

"When all personal information is stored in a single centralized system, a new level of vulnerability arises."

Vulnerability? LOL

That's like saying when your balls get crushed you may experience a new level of uneasiness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture