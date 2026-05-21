Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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I have tried raising this with coworkers, many with commutes from outside our mid sized city here in yhe North West . I ask if they will be riding a bike to work...the question is treated as amusing. Its gunna get very interesting for a whole lot of people in a month or two here...

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