A data-verified warning is now circulating that the United States will hit tank bottoms on oil by July 4th of this year. Europe is already there this month. And diesel, the fuel that moves 70% of all American food, runs out first. This is not a price crisis. This is a physical shortage. Once the pumps fail, the pipelines stop, and the refineries go dark, it does not matter how much money you have. The fuel is physically gone. We are walking through the full timeline, what tank bottoms actually means, why this is the largest oil supply disruption in modern history, and exactly what you need to do right now to protect your family. Share this with someone who needs to hear it.



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No One Is Ready For The Massive Energy Shock That is Coming

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