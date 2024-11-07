Some of us were expecting a big steal after video footage of ballots being delivered in the middle of the night it what seemed like a repetition of 2020.

But Kamala Harris did finally concede defeat

Sage words from journalist, Michael Shellenberger

Many Democrats say they want to understand what happened. Few genuinely do. That's because, at some level, they know they're guilty of having participated in a witch hunt in which they falsely accused their fellow Americans, and even their friends & family, of fascism & racism

The two federal criminal cases against Donald Trump are likely to be wound down before he gets into the White House, according to reports hours after his crushing election victory over Kamala Harris.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is in talks with the Justice Department to end the January 6 and classified documents prosecutions, NBC News reported.

The move would confirm the DOJ is sticking with the precedent that no sitting president can be prosecuted.

It's an enormous blow for Smith who ramped up the cases in the final months of the campaigns and has spent almost three years and more than $35million in taxpayer funds trying to bring the 78-year-old to trial.

Trump still faces sentencing in the New York hush money trial next month and the election interference case in Georgia headed by District Attorney Fani Wills has been beset by a slew of problems.

VIDEO: Watch Democrats Admit Defeat & DOJ Drop Cases Against Trump

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who backed President-elect Donald Trump, said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) bureaucracy should be winnowed down.

Before the election, Trump had floated Kennedy as having a role in his administration, namely targeting federal agencies that oversee health care, food, and drugs.

“There are entire departments, like the nutrition department at the FDA ... that have to go—that are not doing their job. They’re not protecting our kids,” Kennedy told MSNBC on Wednesday.

When he was asked if he would remove any health agencies, Kennedy said, “to eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that.”

“I can get the corruption out of the agencies,” he added.

Kennedy added in a separate interview with Fox News earlier this week that “we don’t know what I’m going to do. I talked to the president about it yesterday, and he asked me what I wanted, and I said, we’re developing a proposal now.”

He was asked whether he would be appointed as Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, a position that requires Senate confirmation.

At a Madison Square Garden rally last month, Trump reiterated that he would have Kennedy join his administration and “let him go wild on health.”

“I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on the medicines,” Trump said.

During the Al Smith dinner that Trump attended last month, he again floated Kennedy as leading his administration’s efforts around food and health.

“We’re going to let him go wild for a little while, then I’m going to have to maybe reign him back, because he’s got some pretty wild ideas, but most of them are really good,” Trump said during the New York City dinner.

“I think he’s a he’s a good man, and he believes, he believes the environment, the healthy people. He wants healthy people, he wants healthy food. And he’s going to do it. He’s going to have a big chance to do it, because we do need that.”

Kennedy and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) are also part of the president-elect’s transition team, along with Trump’s two sons Eric and Donald Jr., businessman Howard Lutnick, and former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) executive Linda McMahon.

Speaking to CNN last week, Lutnick was asked about Kennedy and whether he would be appointed as HHS secretary.

Lutnick, however, said that Kennedy would not be “getting a job” at HHS and instead would be seeking federal health data on vaccines.

“He says, ‘If you give me the data, all I want is the data, and I’ll take on the data and show that it’s not safe.’ And then if you pull the product liability [protections], the companies will yank these vaccines right off, off of the market,” Lutnick told the outlet.

Over the past weekend, Kennedy drew headlines when he floated the idea that Trump may seek to ban the addition of fluoride to drinking water, coming after a federal judge ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency should look at recent data and studies showing that fluoridation may lower children’s IQ.

“On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” Kennedy wrote on X.

Trump and his wife Melania Trump “want to Make America Healthy Again,” he added, repeating a phrase Trump often uses and links to Kennedy.

Trump told NBC News on Sunday that he had not spoken to Kennedy about fluoride yet, “but it sounds okay to me. You know it’s possible.”

Kennedy was running as an independent presidential candidate before he suspended his bid over the summer and endorsing Trump.

He appeared at multiple Trump rallies, including the recent Madison Square Garden event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Steve Bannon: The Resistance Has Already Commenced

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/hispanic-voters-hit-racist-attacks-after-massive-shift-trump?

“I think we’ll speak,” the US president-elect has told NBC News

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that he has not talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin yet, but that the pair will likely speak in the near future. Putin earlier said that he was ready to talk to Trump.

In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, Trump said that he had spoken to “probably” 70 world leaders since his election victory, but that Putin was not among them. However, he added, “I think we’ll speak.”

Speaking at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in the southern Russian city of Sochi around an hour before, Putin congratulated Trump on his win, and said that he is open to a phone call with the president-elect. “It wouldn’t be beneath me to call him myself,” Putin added.

Throughout his campaign, Trump promised to bring a swift end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict if elected, and said that he would talk with both Putin and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky to achieve this goal. Trump offered few further details, and Moscow responded cautiously, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating last month that he does not “think there is a magic wand” that can stop the fighting overnight.

Moscow maintains that any settlement must begin with Ukraine ceasing military operations and acknowledging the “territorial reality” that it will never regain control of the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, as well as Crimea. In addition, the Kremlin insists that the goals of its military operation – which include Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification – will be achieved.

However, Putin said on Thursday that he takes Trump’s statements seriously, and that his proposals aimed at stopping the conflict “deserve attention, at the very least.”

Putin and Trump met in Helsinki in 2018, and again at the following year’s G-20 summit in Osaka. Trump’s first term in office was dominated by false accusations that he colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, and he was heavily criticized in the US media for meeting with his Russian counterpart.

“During his first presidency…he was harassed by everyone on all sides, he was bullied, he was afraid of making a step to the left, to the right, saying the wrong thing,” Putin said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen now during his new presidency. Whatever he does is up to him.”

Last month, American journalist Bob Woodward claimed that Trump had secretly spoken to Putin seven times since leaving office in 2021. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that any calls took place, while Trump struck a more ambiguous tone.

“I don’t comment on that, but I will tell you that if I did, it’s a smart thing,” he told Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait. “If I’m friendly with people, if I can have a relationship with people, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing, in terms of a country… he’s got 2,000 nuclear weapons and so do we.”

Donald Trump ‘acted like a man’, says Putin

Nearly 80% of Jews in America reject American values. Let that sink in... Trump should serve America first, not Israel.

—-Health Ranger

Signs of severe Trump Derangement Syndrome abound