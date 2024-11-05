BREAKING! Election Machine Outages Hit Swing States, Men Voting in Record Numbers

There is lots of evidence of electoral fraud which, no doubt, I will present.

The U.S. Election is being STOLEN as of 10:35 AM EST, with reports now coming in saying "So far, 4.7 million ballots counted: candidate x (56%) candidate y (46%) PS I can’t disclose the names" but there are only 2.2 Million registered American voters overseas.

This comes on the heels of revelations the Democrat Party spent millions of dollars to register "9 Million voters overseas." They couldn't do that because there are only 4.7 Million Americans living overseas. So "the fix" is already in and now it is coming to light.

MORE:

Polling stations across Pennsylvania are experiencing MASSIVE issues with voting machines.

Numerous reports indicate that the machines are failing to scan ballots, with poll workers stating that the ballots will be “scanned in later.

PHILADELPHIA: At 6:56 AM this report came in:

"Polls have not opened yet in Philly and FOUR of our Court appointed election workers were kicked out and told they can't work. Democrats don't want our people on the polling places. Reported to DA Krasner. Let's see if he takes action."

You can report any Pennsylvania election problems here:

These situation come as earlier Election Fraud became evident throughout Pennsylvania.

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania city officials announced nine days ago that they were investigating a massive fraudulent voter registration operation involving thousands of fraudulent voter registrations. At least 2,500 ballot registrations were in question. 60% of the 2,500 registrations were found to be fraudulent.



Days later, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, announced that they were also investigating hundreds of fake ballot registrations that were turned in recently by a questionable voter registration group. Lancaster, Monroe and York Counties in Pennsylvania reported similar criminal acts and they are investigating.



At least two Pennsylvania counties reported that Field+Media Corps was behind the thousands of fraudulent registrations. The ballot registration harvesting group is based in Arizona.



The RNC released a statement on Friday regarding the growing fraudulent registration scandal in Pennsylvania. The RNC demanded a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged fraudulent registration scheme.

In Johnstown, PA:

Elsewhere . . .

Elsewhere, at 9:50 AM eastern US time, this from Houston, TX: "In Houston, we were told that there was a delay to vote due to the thunderstorms causing a power outage that reset power to the entire building. --- Raindrop Turkish House, 9301 West Bellfort Blvd, Houston, TX."

From a Reader in Cherry Hill, New Jersey: "a family member just went to vote in Cherry Hill NJ and their ballot was already filled out for Democrats. They started to fill out for Republicans before they noticed and then took this pic. It's going to be reported to the proper authorities. The pic is below:

VOTER PROTECTION HOTLINES

If you are voting today, jot down the appropriate telephone number for your state from the list below. If you encounter irregularities, or are, in any way interfered with, coerced, intimdated, or otherwise prevented from voting, CALL immediately:

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/national-news/pennsylvania-activates-emergency-management-agency-for-election

From Noami Wolf

"Democrat Poll Watcher Explains that He Has No Idea What the Bar Code Means on Ballots, Says Source Code is Unavailable Due to 'Privacy'"

More to come