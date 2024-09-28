https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1839741316068192551.html?s=09

No matter your politics, these new numbers are shocking. Of the 7 million migrants that ICE released while their cases are being processed, 663,000 have criminal histories, 13,000 were convicted of homicide, 16,000 of sexual assault, and 1,845 face homicide charges. 😬

The media has insisted for years that migrants commit fewer crimes than US citizens. The new data show that these claims are almost certainly wrong.



There are ~20,000 homicides annually in the US and a homicide conviction rate of ~60%, which equals 12,000 homicide convictions per year.



We don't know the period over which the ~15,000 homicides (convicted 13,099 & charged 1,845) of the non-detained migrants occurred.



But if we assume that all of the ~15,000 homicide convictions occurred over the last 10 or 5 years, then that's 1,500 or 3,000 homicide convictions per year.



The annual US homicide conviction rate is 3.6 per 100,000 people.



The annual non-detained migrant homicide conviction rate is 43 per 100,000 (assuming homicides occurred over the last 5 years)



The annual non-detained migrant homicide conviction rate is 21 per 100,000 (assuming the homicides occurred over last 10 years)



Either rate is significantly higher than the US rate.



Moreover, based on these numbers, it is impossible to determine the homicide conviction rates in foreign nations.



But there is good reason to believe the homicide conviction rate is lower in many of the nations from where the migrants are coming.



As such, it's safe to say that non-detained migrants commit homicides at a significantly higher rate than the US population.

The above are back-of-the envelope calculations — please feel free to check and correct.



If they are wrong I will post updated estimates.

The media has confidently said that there is no evidence that the migrants coming in commit more crime

The media has relied upon data from before 2021 and even before 2011. That's misleading. We should care about the relative criminality and violence of current, not past, migrants. The aggregation of data over 150 years is egregious in the extreme.

It's hard, if not impossible, to tease out causality. Still, it's notable that California is a sanctuary state for migrants who came to the US illegally, and today has a violent crime rate 31% higher than the national average.



Other factors are no doubt at play, including California's policies that deincarcerated, reduced police powers, and decriminalized open air drug dealing, illegal camping, and shoplifting.

I doubt very much that Iran is up to such shenannigans but I can imagine the American Deep State doing this and blaming it on Iran.

They want a casus belli

Congress & UN Preparing for 'MASS CASUALTY' Event & Martial Law? w/ Todd Callender

Watch HERE

They discussed this article

Jack Trout

While we're all trying to keep up with inflation and rising gas prices, Congress is quietly running a drill—yes, a drill—where they simulate replacing members after a “mass casualty” assassination event. Four lawmakers—two Democrats and two Republicans—are pushing a new constitutional amendment, one that would let governors handpick replacements for your elected officials if they’re killed. And here’s the kicker: no input from you, the voters. Zero.

This "continuity amendment" is being pushed by Reps. Derek Kilmer, Brad Wenstrup, William Timmons, and Emanuel Cleaver. It would allow governors to pull from a list of five people, chosen in advance by the deceased or incapacitated representative themselves. No special elections, no voice from the people who actually put these folks in office. It’s a quiet end-run around democracy.

But the timing is where it gets interesting. Just this week, the United Nations held its "Summit of the Future," where—wait for it—they discussed a global plan for UN martial law in the event of a “mass casualty black swan event.” Think pandemic, economic collapse, or even worse. The UN’s new “Emergency Platform” would give unelected elites, like Bill Gates and his friends, the power to take control of the world's governments and corporations at a moment's notice, all under the pretext of “keeping order.” It’s a global power grab hiding in plain sight.

And of course, Bill Gates was there. They want 30% of the world’s land and oceans under global control. Why? They say it's for the environment. We know better. It's about consolidating power and authority over the most valuable assets on the planet.

Meanwhile, on American soil, the establishment’s biggest problem isn’t just the growing opposition to these schemes—it’s Donald Trump. He’s the man who defied their plans once, and if he makes it back to the White House, he’ll do it again.

But here’s where it gets downright disturbing: the establishment has already tried to take Trump out—literally. We're not talking about political attacks or smears in the media; we're talking about assassination attempts. And not once, but twice. Proven attempts. You’d think this would be front-page news everywhere, right? It’s not. The mainstream media conveniently ignores it. No wall-to-wall coverage, no in-depth reporting. Just silence. The question is, why? Could it be that certain powerful forces prefer the public remains in the dark?

So, what are they gearing up for now? With this continuity amendment, they’re preparing for a "black swan" event—an unpredictable catastrophe that could create just enough chaos for them to swoop in and consolidate control. The amendment allows them to replace Congress members overnight, without elections. The UN’s "Emergency Platform" is primed to step in, giving global elites control over our country in times of "crisis." And if Trump is still in the picture? They’ve shown they’re willing to try anything to stop him, even if it means resorting to violence.

Make no mistake—there’s no such thing as coincidence in politics. The elites are scared, and they should be. Their grip on power is slipping, and Trump is a major threat to that. So what happens when they’re out of political moves? They shift to something bigger, something more drastic. A major crisis—another pandemic, an economic meltdown, or something far worse—could be engineered to justify activating these emergency powers.

Here’s what’s coming, and I don’t say this lightly: we’re headed for a crisis of unprecedented scale, one that will give these elites the opening they need to pull off a global power grab. They’ve already tried—and failed—twice to take out Trump. They know he’s a problem they can’t easily solve through traditional means. So, what do they do? They create a scenario so chaotic that they can enact their plans under the guise of "protecting" the public.

Mark my words: a global crisis is on the horizon, and the powers that be are preparing to exploit it for everything it’s worth. The deep state is desperate, and desperate people do desperate things. The only question left is, how far will they go?

EXCLUSIVE! U.S. Flying Terrorists Into The U.S. on Private Flights

Biden's DOJ just did the UNTHINKABLE promoting 150K bounty on President Trump

Former President Trump’s would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh wrote a chilling letter admitting he failed in trying to take the life of the former president, and offering a reward for anyone who can finish the job…

The note was addressed to the “World” and reads:

“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job,” according to court papers.

Routh dropped off a box at a person’s home that included the letter, the court documents state.

As Jack Phillips reports at The Epoch Times, law enforcement officials were contacted on Sept. 18, or three days after he was arrested, by a person who said that Routh dropped off the box at his location in the months prior to the incident. The witness opened the box after learning of Routh’s arrest, finding ammunition, phones, and various letters.

Prosecutors said the note and other evidence found at the scene show a need for Routh to be detained while the government builds its case against him. A detention hearing is scheduled for Monday morning at a federal court in Florida.

“Because the facts are offered for the limited purpose of supporting the United States’s request for pretrial detention, the facts in this written proffer do not set forth all of the information and evidence known to the United States in this ongoing investigation,” the court documents state.

Prosecutors found “a notebook with dozens of pages filled with names and phone numbers pertaining to Ukraine, discussions about how to join combat on behalf of Ukraine.”

“He [the former President] ended relations with Iran like a child and now the Middle East has unraveled,” Routh wrote in one of the documents, according to the court papers. “Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest knows that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less U.S. president. U.S. presidents must at the bare miminum embody the moral fabric that is America and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity.”

Cellphone records from two of the recovered phones show that Routh traveled from Greensboro, North Carolina, to West Palm Beach on Aug. 14, 2024, prosecutors wrote.

Further, on “multiple days and times from Aug. 18, 2024, to Sept. 15, 2024, Routh’s cellphone accessed cell towers located near Trump International and the former president’s residence at Mar-a-Lago,” the filing said.

A cellphone that was recovered by authorities showed a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach County, Florida, to Mexico. Federal officials also found a list with dates in August, September, and October as well as venues where the former president had appeared and was scheduled to appear, prosecutors say.

During his first court appearance last week, Routh declared that he had no assets and only owned two trucks worth $1,000. In a 2023 book that apparently written by him, Routh also wrote that he had no bank account and no retirement savings.

Posts made by Routh on X and other social media sites show that he was an avid supporter of Ukraine in the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict, even posting images and videos of himself in Kyiv and other areas in Ukraine since the war started. He also made critical comments about the former president, including several in July that referenced the first assassination attempt.

Routh faces federal firearms charges in connection to the Sept. 15 incident. Prosecutors say that Routh, 58, camped out near Trump’s Florida golf course for 12 hours before his gun barrel was spotted by a Secret Service agent, who then fired at the suspect before he fled the scene.

Authorities also discovered an SKS-style rifle with 11 rounds, including one round in the chamber, according to the court papers. Officials previously said that the suspect did not fire any shots and had no direct line of sight to Trump, who was golfing at the time of the incident. The former president also was not harmed.

In July, Trump survived his first assassination attempt and was shot in the ear by a gunman who fired at a rally while he was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania, prompting questions about the Secret Service’s ability to protect him.

The FBI said that when its agents attempted to interview Routh after he was detained on Sept. 15, he invoked his right to an attorney. Routh has not entered a plea.

Finally, Matt Walsh brings up a crucial point about the release of this letter:

“They didn’t release the Covenant shooter manifesto because they were allegedly afraid it would inspire more shootings. And yet within a week they release a letter from Trump’s would-be assassin where he openly encourages more shootings and offers to pay for them.”

Routh is set to appear in federal court on Monday for a detention hearing after the attempted assassination on September 15 at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Better keep an eye out for ‘Jack Ruby’-esque followers…