US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Iran's missile attack on Israel: -

We know nothing about the damage that could have been inflicted on aircraft or other military facilities on Israeli territory.

So, as of this moment, the attack should be considered thwarted and ineffective.

Firstly, thanks to the professionalism of the Israel Defense Forces.

And no less thanks to the skill of the American military, as well as the impeccable joint planning of actions before the attack.