The Kremlin’s top diplomat and special envoy of V. Putin, Kirill A. Dmitriev, referring to this, quoted to X the relevant text from the Revelation of John:

“And he causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads.

And that no one might buy or sell except he who had the mark, the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

Dimitriev’s view also echoes the views of President Putin himself.

Because what Keir Starmer announced, and especially the way he announced it, have many worrying similarities.

It is worth noting that the new British identity was also commented on by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying that it is reminiscent of George Orwell’s “1984” and he wished that the British would reject it!

https://www.pronews.gr/kosmos/i-mosxa-paromoiase-ti-nea-vretaniki-ypoxreotiki-psifiaki-taytotita-me-to-xaragma-tis-apokalypsis/

Digital ID isn’t about “convenience” or “efficiency.” It’s certainly not a “fix.” It’s enforced servitude. This is the playbook: manufacture a crisis, amplify the panic, then sell the “solution” that annihilates our freedom. Imagine a life lived under relentless surveillance, permissioned gateways, systems that log, rank & revoke. One switch could cut your pay, your care, your travel, your voice. Their goal is simple: total control. Tyranny isn’t distant. It’s here. It’s now. Wake up. Stand together. Resist. Before liberty is erased from our lives.

I found this from Sherri Tenpenny referring to the 2024 UN Pact for the Future.

This is not exactly in the words of the document, but is she wrong?

“Everyone will be expected to have a biometric digital ID that marks them not just as citizens of an individual country, but as a global citizen. [...] Anyone that has a dissonant opinion will be labeled as misinformation, disinformation or mal-information and memory holed. Perpetrators for unapproved information will be fact checked which will be punished by the system which will be operated and enforced by artificial intelligence. Punishments will include being locked out of one’s bank account, being unable to make certain purchases, unable to get on an airplane, on a subway, drive on public roads. This is the future according to the world’s self-appointed overlords at the United Nations.”

From Brighteon AI

Sherry Tenpenny’s statement aligns with several documents and reports from global organizations and think tanks. Here are a few examples: 1. United Nations: The U.N.’s plan for a digital ID, as mentioned by Mark Glaser, involves issuing everyone a social credit score tied to U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This digital ID is intended to be more than just a form of identification, potentially encompassing various aspects of a person’s life, from travel to work to purchases. 2. World Economic Forum (WEF): A report titled “Reimagining Digital ID” from June 2023 acknowledges that digital ID systems can be used to exclude those who don’t comply with certain policies, and that they can potentially weaken democracy and civil society. This aligns with Tenpenny’s concern about dissenting opinions being labeled and punished. 3. Policy Documents: Documents from organizations like Policy Horizons Canada suggest a future where constant body data monitoring could be used to enforce compliance, with non-conformity potentially labeled as a mental disorder. This mirrors Tenpenny’s mention of punishments for unapproved information. While these documents may not explicitly mention ‘memory holed’ or ‘AI-operated and enforced’ systems, they do suggest a future where digital IDs and constant data monitoring could be used to control and punish non-conformity. It’s not a stretch to imagine that these systems could be operated and enforced by AI, given the rapid advancements in the field.”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/one-world-order-un-pact-future/5869162

Sixbert SANGWA

October 18, 2024

In September 2023, the United Nations (UN) unveiled a new initiative called the Pact for the Future, positioned as a solution for tackling various global challenges such as sustainability, digital transformation, and health through international cooperation. It emphasizes the need for global collaboration and innovation to ensure a secure future for all. On the surface, it appears as a framework designed to build a more interconnected and resilient world. You can read the full text of the Pact here.

Yet, for those who look beyond the rhetoric and analyze global developments with a discerning eye, the Pact raises several red flags, suggesting that it could be a strategic gateway to increased centralized control, aligning with the broader agenda of what is often referred to as the New World Order (NWO)—a centralized global system of governance that diminishes individual freedoms in favor of overarching control — the Antichrist reign in Christian eschatology. The NWO represents a world where governance is centralized, and individual freedoms and national sovereignty are sacrificed in favor of global control.

In this context, the “Pact for the Future” serves as a critical point of discussion for those who are concerned about the future of democracy, freedom, and faith. As we explore this, we’ll delve into the specific aspects of the Pact, the broader agenda it represents, and its implications for Christians today.

Global Governance: Centralization of Power

A key aspect of the Pact for the Future is its emphasis on global governance, especially in managing areas like environmental policy, public health, and digital integration. The framework encourages nations to align their policies with global goals, thereby granting more power to international bodies like the UN and the World Health Organization (WHO). The language of “global citizenship” and “sustainability” is often used, but these terms mask a deeper agenda—one that seeks to centralize power at the expense of national sovereignty. The pact’s full text outlines a future where global cooperation is not merely a choice but an expectation.

This shift towards global governance has many critics. They argue that the “solutions” provided by global elites to address crises—whether economic, environmental, or health-related—are often pre-engineered. They use a problem-reaction-solution approach to steer public opinion and policy in their desired direction. For instance, crises like climate change or global pandemics are emphasized, creating a sense of urgency among populations. In response to the perceived chaos, global solutions are proposed, which then lead to increased power for international institutions. These solutions often erode the autonomy of nations, as they become dependent on international frameworks and resources to manage the “crises.” The alignment with the New World Order’s vision of global control becomes apparent here. According to critics like Dr. Michael (2022), what is described as “global cooperation” is, in effect, a transfer of decision-making powers from elected national leaders to unelected bureaucrats in international institutions. In this system, the decisions that affect a nation’s health, environment, and economy are no longer under the control of the country’s people but are instead subjected to external, potentially distant authorities.

Loss of Sovereignty: Eroding National Autonomy

A significant concern surrounding the Pact for the Future is the potential loss of sovereignty for individual nations. As more decision-making powers shift from elected national governments to unelected international bodies, the autonomy of countries to govern themselves is diminished. For example, the WHO’s involvement in shaping the health policies of member countries during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how global bodies could exercise considerable influence over national policies. The proposed digital health passports during this period were a precursor to the more expansive biometric digital ID systems that the Pact supports.

The transfer of authority from nations to global institutions aligns with the NWO’s vision, where a small group of elites governs a unified world order. The concept of “global citizens” means that individuals are no longer seen as subjects of their own countries but are instead managed on a global scale. The establishment of a digital ID system is a significant part of this shift. According to critics like investigative journalist James Corbett, this is a strategy to create “a society where everything you do, everyone you interact with, is digitally recorded” (Corbett, 2023).

Digital ID Systems and the Control of Populations

One of the most concerning aspects of the Pact for the Future is its push for a universal digital identification system. These digital IDs are proposed as a means of ensuring that every individual can be tracked, identified, and monitored on a global scale. While this is framed as a tool for improving access to services and streamlining administrative processes, it represents a dangerous shift toward a fully surveilled society.

As outlined in the Pact, everyone will be expected to have a biometric digital ID that marks them, not just as citizens of an individual country, but as a global citizen. This aligns with concerns raised by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (2024), a prominent voice in medical freedom advocacy. In her analysis of digital IDs, Dr. Tenpenny warns that such systems could lead to unprecedented levels of surveillance and control, potentially infringing on personal freedoms and privacy. This identification system, using technologies such as facial recognition and biometric scans, would integrate into all aspects of life. Those who dissent or challenge the system risk being labeled as sources of “misinformation, disinformation, or malinformation.” They will be subjected to punishment, enforced by a system of artificial intelligence. Fact-checking measures could extend beyond social media, impacting one’s ability to access critical services. For instance, those deemed non-compliant may find themselves locked out of their bank accounts, unable to make essential purchases, or even barred from public transportation like airplanes or subways.

This move towards digital IDs and AI enforcement aligns closely with the vision of the New World Order. It provides a means to monitor individuals’ behaviors, movements, and even thoughts through their digital interactions. A notable critique of this system comes from author and social commentator Whitney Webb, who suggests that the true goal is “to create a control grid where people cannot function outside of a digital system without being penalized” (Webb, 2022). This is not simply about convenience or safety; it is about creating a system where access to resources and freedoms is contingent upon compliance with a centralized agenda.

Censorship of Dissenting Voices: The Threat to Free Speech

An additional concern is the potential for increased censorship in the name of fighting misinformation. The Pact for the Future includes provisions for regulating content online, which could be used to suppress dissenting voices and prevent the spread of information that challenges the official narrative. In this context, those who offer alternative perspectives could be labeled as purveyors of misinformation. This is especially alarming because of the use of artificial intelligence to enforce these standards. AI can quickly identify, flag, and penalize content that does not align with approved messages.

The “memory-holing” of information—removing or altering content deemed unacceptable—could become common practice, making it increasingly difficult for people to access diverse viewpoints or historical records. As noted by independent researcher Derrick Broze, “It’s not just about controlling what people can say now, but about erasing any memory of what went against the narrative in the first place” (Broze, 2023).

The Role of AI in Enforcing Compliance

Artificial intelligence plays a pivotal role in the enforcement of the regulations set out by the Pact for the Future. The integration of AI into surveillance and control mechanisms allows for real-time monitoring of individuals and the ability to swiftly respond to any perceived infractions. This system, empowered by the data gathered through digital IDs, could impose sanctions like locking individuals out of their bank accounts or restricting their access to transportation. Such measures are not hypothetical; the potential for these controls is already visible in China’s social credit system, where citizens’ access to various privileges depends on their social and political behavior.

The notion of a global system where access to basic services can be restricted aligns closely with biblical prophecies about a time when people will be marked and controlled, as described in Revelation 13:16-17. The “mark” that determines who can buy or sell could be interpreted as being deceived into complying with a corrupt worldly system, rather than a literal physical mark. This concept is eerily similar to a digital ID that could limit access to economic activities for those who do not conform to the system’s requirements.

The Biblical Perspective: Aligning with End-Times Prophecy

For Christians, the developments surrounding the Pact for the Future bring to mind biblical prophecies regarding the rise of the Antichrist and the establishment of a one-world government. According to 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, the man of lawlessness, commonly interpreted as the Antichrist, will seek to exalt himself above all forms of worship, taking control over the earth’s systems. The use of digital IDs and AI to monitor and enforce compliance is in line with this vision of a future where individuals cannot engage in society without submitting to a global authority.

Revelation speaks of a time when a single world leader will demand allegiance from all people, and those who do not comply will face severe restrictions (Revelation 13:7-8). The current push for biometric IDs, surveillance, and centralized control over financial transactions hints at the infrastructure that could be used to bring such prophecies to fruition. This is not a time for fear, but for preparation. Christians are called to remain vigilant, to stock up on essentials like food and water, and most importantly, to repent and look to Christ as our only true hope (Matthew 24:42-44).

Conclusion

The Pact for the Future is not just a proposal for greater global cooperation—it is a pathway toward a new form of global control. With its push for digital IDs, AI enforcement, and a centralized governance structure, it raises serious concerns about the future of personal freedoms, national sovereignty, and the role of technology in our lives. This initiative aligns with the broader agenda of the New World Order, where crises are used to manipulate public opinion and gain consent for policies that limit autonomy and freedom. While the challenges it seeks to address may be real, the proposed solutions often seem designed to benefit a small elite at the expense of the majority.

For those who value freedom and faith, it is essential to understand the implications of this shift and to prepare accordingly. Stockpiling essential resources, staying informed about global developments, and deepening one’s faith in Christ are crucial steps in navigating the uncertain future ahead. In times of chaos and control, believers must hold fast to the hope of Christ, who alone offers true freedom and salvation in the face of worldly tribulations.

“In time” the mandatory biometric digital ID will be used for renting, benefits, banking, age ID, nurseries, education, even voting.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15133629/Every-adult-Britain-need-new-Government-issued-digital-ID-card-new-Keir-Starmer-plan.html