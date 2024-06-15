With the distraction of Hunter Biden being found guilty of lesser charges I think it is important to look back at what happened.

When I found this item on X I remembered a 2019 documentary with Rudi Giuliani which clearly showed the Biden- Ukraine/Burisma corruption.

The original item has long since disappeared but I tracked down this article.

What went on in China will be harder to track down.

by JD Rucker

December 15, 2019

It’s Bombshell Sunday in Rudyworld as President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, unloaded some major accusations against several people and entities, including the Democratic Party itself. His Twitter thread earlier was a smorgasbord for pundits and conspiracy theorists alike as the trails from both camps are leading them to the same place: Impeachment is a cover up.

Let’s break down his Twitter thread and the investigation being conducted by One America News. We’ll look at each Tweet one at a time.

This introduction lays down the framework through which OAN and Giuliani are working to reveal the truth. It’s important to note that they took pains to make sure the credibility of the Ukrainians they interviewed was stellar and the details they would be discussing were accurate. This flies in the face of mainstream media’s constant use of innuendos, presumptions, and bald-faced lies to help Democrats in their impeachment efforts. Facts are necessary. Words matter.

In the next Tweet, Giuliani describes the components of a bribery case, but not the one Democrats pursued in the early stages of their impeachment inquiry. Instead, he turned to Joe Biden, who as Vice President pressured Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma, the corrupt energy company that employed Biden’s son, Hunter. As noted by Giuliani, one of the ways we can understand intent in lieu of reading someone’s mind is through lie by omission. The fact that Biden was well aware his son’s company was the target of the prosecutor he was having fired but failed to mention it is, in itself, evidence that Biden’s intentions were not just to get rid of some random corrupt official before the $1 billion loan guarantee would be released.

The Ukrainian witnesses OAN brought in claim they were being blocked from coming to testify by the Department of Justice. Their interviews are important because they claim to have evidence the Democrats colluded with Ukraine to stop then-candidate Trump from being elected. We already know this is factual to some extent. Hearing it further from Ukrainian officials is an important piece of the narrative that has been ignored by mainstream media.

As Giuliani noted, if there was the potential for serious crimes to have been committed in 2016, the President of the United States has a duty to have them investigated.

The third Tweet and video from OAN reveals a huge bombshell that may be coming soon: Documentation from former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who Joe Biden had fired, proving he was investigating Hunter Biden at Burisma, that Hunter Biden was involved in a $3 million money laundering scheme, and that the former President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, had instructed Shokin to “slow down” his investigation into Burisma at the behest of Vice President Biden.

As bombshells go, this is a big one. If this documentation is released, it would cut into the narrative the Democrats and mainstream media have been pushing for months that Joe Biden did nothing wrong by clearly bribing a foreign nation for personal gain. Simultaneously, they’re saying President Trump should be impeached for no real crimes based on no evidence and a handful of people who hate him delivering fact-free presumptions in their testimonies.

In the fourth Tweet, we get to bombshell #2. Shokin had found evidence of unambiguous money laundering by Burisma to pay Hunter Biden “board fees” totaling $3 million. He also said in a sworn affidavit that he was forced to resign as a result of the investigation into Burisma based on pressure from Joe Biden and the Obama administration. Let that sink in. This is first-hand confirmation of what we’ve suspected all along about the Bidens, Ukraine, and the circumstances surrounding Shokin’s sudden dismissal.

It’s funny how Giuliani briefly mentioned that Shokin’s medical records show he was “poisoned, died twice, and was revived.” One would think the attempted assassination of a major political figure who was deeply engaged in an alleged cover up by the White House would get more than a brief mention in a Tweet, but this is 2019 in a nutshell.

It gets worse for Democrats in the third bombshell as Representative Adam Schiff’s star witness, former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, perjured herself at least twice before Congress. Shokin’s successor, Yuriy Lutsenko, had evidence of a money laundering scheme involving Burisma and the United States to the tune of $7 billion. He wanted to discuss his findings with the U.S. Attorney General, but was denied a visa by Yovanovitch because he allegedly didn’t file the right request.

Except, he did, and he brought it to his interview with OAN.

Burisma, Biden, and money laundering seem to all be tied together with a neat little bow if Congress would simply ask the right Ukrainians the right questions. But they haven’t and won’t. Again, proof by omission is in play as it would seem the rabbit hole the Bidens put themselves in goes far deeper than Democrats in Congress want anyone exploring.

In summary, Giuliani shows us the scope of the Ukrainian scandal is so much wider than anything we’ve heard from mainstream media. Corruption, bribery, cover ups, and maybe even some attempted murder is in play here. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to keep us focused on a phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky that didn’t present anything that would predicate an impeachment inquiry. Moreover, the inquiry itself didn’t yield evidence of any crimes being committed, let alone the “high crimes and misdemeanors” necessary for an impeachment.

When William Shakespeare had Macbeth describe life, he said, “It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” That description more aptly describes the impeachment debacle, and now it appears we know why. The deep and vast corruption perpetrated by the Bidens and other Democrats is coming to light, but mainstream media is complicit for doing everything they can to cover it all up. Don’t assume they simply do not know. Their ignorance is strong, but in light of what Giuliani and those interviewed by OAN are revealing, it will be difficult for the media to ignore this story any longer. But they’ll try. It’s imperative that patriots get this story out to the masses before the media spins it as conspiracy theories that have been debunked.

We are experiencing the systematic destruction of justice and political fair play at the hands of people who require the wool be pulled over the eyes of the American people. Without that wool, the people will clearly see how wrong nearly everybody on the left in Washington DC and newsrooms around the country have been. Impeachment isn’t about protecting America from President Trump. It’s about distracting America from the crimes committed by Democrats, and their media lapdogs are playing right along with the cover up.

Kudos to OAN, Chanel Rion, and Rudy Giuliani for working hard to uncover the truth America needs to know about Democrats, Ukraine, and the real purpose of this impeachment debacle. These bombshells need to be heard far and wide.