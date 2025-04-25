David Keith acknowledges that UK dimming of the Sun will kill tens of thousands of people. This is because ten times more people die of cold than of heat. Cooling kills, that's why they want you to think warming is bad: to depopulate & save on pensions

THE AVERAGE NUMBER OF SUNSHINE HOURS IN NZ IS ABOVE 2,000 PER YEAR.

In the UK it averages around 1,350. Incredibly, the Telegraph reports that the British government has decided to approve experiments to ‘dim the light of the sun’. The British boffins (is that the right term or should it be ‘buffoons’, or possibly ‘dimwits’) are going to try to turn clouds whiter and intend to seed the upper atmosphere with pollution in order to deflect light from the sun. I suppose they are aware of periods in history when particles emitted by volcanic eruptions dimmed the light of the sun and caused widespread famine and death. But no matter, Prof Mark Symes, the programme director for ARIA (Advanced Research and Invention Agency), said: “Everything we do is going to be safe by design.”

The UK isn’t stopping there, in what should be a win for common sense the Supreme Court has ruled there are only two sexes, but a movement has sprang up across the country. Some hospitals are defying moves to have women only wards. The London Marathon organisers have decided to let trans people run in the women’s category offering a life line to those bearded ladies with their larger hearts and bigger bone structures who aspire to the top step of sporting achievement. Sometimes we just don’t know what to think.

Over in the US, President Trump is worried that there are too few genuine American babies being born and too many foreign tourist births. A curious mix. The fall in fertility that has engulfed the Western world should be a matter of concern. Certainly our diet and lifestyle are having an effect, but have we considered our clothing? We should be. A study published in 1993 entitled “Effect of different types of textile fabric on spermatogenesis: an experimental study” found that male dogs that were dressed in polyester underpants lost fertility whereas there was no effect on those dressed in cotton or wool. Similar studies on female dogs in 2007/8 found falls in fertility and effects of polyester garments on pregnancy including spontaneous abortions. How they managed to persuade the dogs to wear underpants for six months is a mystery, an even bigger mystery is why they didn’t ask the same questions of humans? How dim is that? This should have raised red flags thirty years ago. Instead our underwear shops are full of polyester.

Nature knows better than man how to organise

Nature is not just neutral, it is trying to help us. Fashionable scientists and governments from both sides of the aisle scoff at those sticking to natural living. It seems that everyone these days feels they have the right to edit or cancel nature. Have we forgotten that nature has laws? These are not rules, they are paths to promote evolution. Physical laws have a common mathematical structure of least action. With their cosmic reach, they have succeeded over millions of eons and continue to operate in our favour today. Nature is not just neutral as some seem to think, it supports and promotes health. Organic cotton vs polyester, whole foods vs processed foods, sunshine vs artificial light, herbs vs chemicals, the fragrance of a rose vs synthetic scents, natural immunity vs injections, fresh air vs air conditioning, spring water vs chlorinated and fluoridated water, the human voice vs autotune: we know which ones come first. Take one step more and realise that ‘natural’ is not just helpful, it is essential. And then a second step to realise that thousands of synthetic chemicals and processes are polluting and degrading life on the planet, the air, the water, the soil, our food, our life and our health.

Most people can feel the distinction between the real and the synthetic, you can touch, see, taste, smell or hear the difference. Consumers instinctively care about traditional natural foods. A misconception of the NZ Gene Technology Bill and similar biotech deregulation around the world is the suggestion that there will be a high demand for ‘climate friendly’ alternative foods. This doesn’t seem to be the case. An article from the Australian Daily Mail entitled “Vegan ‘butcher’ unleashes as business dries up amid surprising new trend: ‘We’re out of money’”. It documents falling demand for plant based meat alternatives with multiple companies in the industry going under during the last two years.

The article documents the reasons consumers are turning away including:

Higher price: “Budget concerns are a much bigger factor now, and also environmental concerns, [i.e. long term damage to the environment] ”

“Plant-based was considered healthy, then people realised it’s mostly processed foods and the trend now is on whole foods,”

Most of these meat alternatives are produced using biotech processes subject to residual DNA contamination in virtually all products. Contrary to the expectations of governments and biotech entrepreneurs, these are not proving attractive to consumers. They aren’t economic winners for anyone.

There is a deeper agenda here. Cast aside for a moment all the legislative fluff contained in hundreds of pages of the Gene Technology Bill, the main purpose appears to be the removal of any requirement to label the GM origin of biotech foods. This will remove any element of consumer preference. We simply won’t know what we are eating. The biotech moguls believe removal of any labelling is the only way for GM foods to establish a market presence. This amounts to a carte blanche to experiment on the public, a ‘licence to kill’ which extends into the field of medicine as happened during the pandemic.

Of course, under the proposed regulatory regime, GM food will not be sold without any labels, their labels will happily splash about deceptive and misleading words like natural, healthy, whole, nutritious, tasty and so on without any hint of their GM origins. The whole Gene Technology Bill enterprise is an intentional consumer fraud.

We cannot change the past, but what we do in the present can change our future

Write to your MP, demand the withdrawal of the Gene Technology Bill and a provision for full disclosure labelling of all genetically altered origins including processing using genetically modified microorganisms. Tell your friends, shopkeepers you know and work colleagues about the Gene Technology Bill. There has been so little public discussion that few people are aware of its draconian provisions,

Sunday 27th is the last day to make a submission to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 Phase 2. Make your submission and add the observation that the Gene Technology Bill pre-empts the Commission’s work. It contains a clause legalising medical mandates. The Bill should be withdrawn.