Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2h

Surely people must start to see who these blue bloods really are , and it's not pretty .

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture