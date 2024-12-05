Daily Mail article ("Kim Jong Un sends North Korean women to fight in Ukraine") with the altered image has now been removed.

Link now redirects to Daily Mail home page.

No apology or explanation.

They AI altered a video from 2023 of Russian twin sisters Zhenya and Sasha, made them look Korean, and ran with the BS narrative of North Korean women soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

These lies from the media are pushing us to nuclear war, and they cry about how X is fake news. Daily Mail is fake news