Pay particular attention!!

Prof. Jiang has some preposterous predictions but he is right about this.

This is of supreme importance

America Isn’t Running Out of Oil. It’s Running Out of Something Worse | Prof. Jiang Xueqin

America is not running out of oil. It’s running out of the specific kind of oil its refineries were built to process — and that distinction may be the most important story in geopolitics right now.

In this breakdown, we use game theory to explain a chain of events that doesn't make sense on the surface: a heavy-crude cutoff from the Persian Gulf, a "ceasefire" that quietly handed authority over the Strait of Hormuz to Iran, a Strategic Petroleum Reserve draining on a countdown, and the strangest fact of all — the world's most powerful military getting struck and choosing to de-escalate.



We cover:



- Why "light sweet" shale oil can't save American refineries (the coffee-machine problem)

- The two pillars of postwar U.S. energy security — and what happens when you pull one out

- The petrodollar loop, and why the Strait of Hormuz is the hinge it turns on

- The game theory of a declining hegemon vs. a chokepoint power: why control beats dominance



Historical rhymes: Suez 1956, the Opium Wars, the 1973 embargo

The near-term forecast, the specific indicators to watch, and where this goes next

It has to be contrasted with this bulldust from NZ.

The Reserve Bank governor says events over the last 24 hours reinforce the bank’s concerns about inflation.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/691307/latest-middle-east-flare-up-reinforces-rbnz-s-concerns-governor

Inflation? Are these people genuinely stupid or are they trying to make sure the wool is kept over people’s eyes and keep them from being in any way prepared (if that is even possible)?