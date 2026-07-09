Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RT's avatar
RT
10m

Many of the people at the "bottom" are either compartmentalized and/or tragically stupid. The people at the top know exactly what is going on.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture