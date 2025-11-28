Here’s what the insider told me directly:



• X now uses a “tiering system” based on advertiser preferences

If your content is labeled “controversial,” “risky,” or “not brand-safe,” you’re put into Tier 1 - the lowest category.

• Tier 1 = almost no visibility

Your posts get shown to a tiny random test group- NOT your followers.

If they don’t engage within seconds, the algo buries the post permanently.



• You get 60–90 seconds to “prove your post deserves to live”

If you don’t get:

– likes

– comments

– shares

– bookmarks

immediately, the system tags the post as low-quality.

• Negative comments hurt you

Arguing = low-quality.

Disagreement = low-quality.

Reports = heavy penalty.

So the people who dislike you can literally tank your reach.



• Meanwhile high-profile accounts are permanently boosted

The algo won’t de-rank them no matter what they post - they’re “protected.”

• Symptoms creators are reporting:

– New posts losing views in real time

– Old posts getting notifications

– Zero comments

– Posts capped at 45–100 likes

– Followers saying “I never see your posts anymore”

– Posts dying instantly

The insider literally said:

“You’re not being singled out. A LOT of accounts are experiencing this.

Advertisers wanted these changes.”

What helps right now:

• Ask followers to SHARE important posts

• Use Lists where people can see every post

• DM a small group for early engagement

• Repost if the algo smothers your first attempt

• Remind people to turn your notifications on

You’re not imagining it, this is happening.

If you want to support creators, sharing this helps more than anything.

They can bury posts… but they can’t stop truth that spreads

https://x.com/Matt_Bracken48/status/1993671312301056419?t=JNimPNMEbrT9fo3m4MGXqw&s=09