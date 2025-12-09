It’s not so long since the search engines were denying 6G is even a thing.

Up to now it has only been the province of conspiracy theorists like David Icke.

From 2 years ago

5G wireless technology is just starting to take off worldwide, but a new study is already speculating on the future of 6G! Researchers from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst say, unlike older technology, 6G could end up using people as antennas.

Specifically, 6G telecommunications could possibly take advantage of Visible Light Communication (VLC), which is like a wireless version of fiberoptics. Right now, fiberoptics use incredibly thin glass or plastic strands to transmit information on flashes of light. These wires are extremely small, but also extremely fragile.

The UMass Amherst team says they have created a low-cost and innovative way of harvesting waste energy from VLC — using the human body as an antenna. Their invention can recycle waste energy to power wearable devices and possibly larger electronics as well.

“VLC is quite simple and interesting,” says Jie Xiong, professor of information and computer sciences at UMass Amherst, in university release. “Instead of using radio signals to send information wirelessly, it uses the light from LEDs that can turn on and off, up to one million times per second.”

What makes VLC so appealing to the future of wireless technology is the fact that the infrastructure to use it already exists. Thanks to modern technology and smart devices, our homes, vehicles, streetlights, and offices are all lit by LED bulbs, and they could also be transmitting data.

“Anything with a camera, like our smartphones, tablets or laptops, could be the receiver,” Xiong explains.

6G could rely on VLC ‘leakage’

The team explains that VLC systems experience a significant “leakage” of energy because LEDs emit “side-channel RF signals” — or radio waves. If scientists are able to harvest this RF energy, they can put it to use.

To turn this into reality, they designed an antenna out of coiled copper wire to collect leaked RF. From there, the biggest question is what kind of object maximizes the collection of this energy?

Researchers experimented with all sorts of surfaces and thicknesses of wire. After resting the coil against plastic, cardboard, wood, and steel, as well as phones and other digital devices turned on and off, first author Minhao Cui tried wrapping the coil around a human body.

Now it will be here before we know it.

As we stand on the brink of a new technological era, the advent of 6G technology promises unprecedented speed, connectivity, and efficiency. While this next-generation wireless communication system is expected to revolutionize industries varying from healthcare to smart cities, it also introduces new cybersecurity challenges. 6G technology risks must be carefully assessed to ensure this innovation does not become a gateway for cyber threats.

You’ve seen the progression on your phone screen over the years: 3G technology was followed by 4G, and now, probably more often than not, your phone is connecting over 5G. On the ever-closer horizon is, you guessed it, 6G.

Unlike with the Gs that preceded it, 6G has been flying under the radar. It’s less a source of consumer hype and more a point of discussion around the telecoms industry and the networks it relies upon.

But that isn’t quite the full story.

A team of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has found that the human body could be a useful tool to harvest waste energy and use it to power devices in the future, including those used for 6G, the next generation of wireless communication, a university press release said.

