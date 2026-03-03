Seemorerocks

“It’s not going to be anybody that we were thinking of because they are all dead. Second or third place is dead.”

The breathtaking ignorance in this statement by Zion Don is impressive. The Government in Iran

has been designing safeguards for just such a thing since the 1980's. In fact the results of this

hubris is that the Zionist have ensured NO Iranian leader going forward will ever (one hopes)

trust the Zionists poodles in Washington DC ever again. Zion Don keeps thinking this is Venezuela, its not and that's gunna be more clear day by day. One hopes there is some sound minds in the

Iranian Government to NOT make the mistake they made in the 12 Day War. Perhaps now that

they have seen the Epstein Regime up close they will realize this is existential....

